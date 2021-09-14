2 charged with drugs in Town Creek traffic stop

TOWN CREEK — Two Huntsville residents are facing four felonies and four misdemeanors following a traffic stop by Town Creek police on Thursday night, according to the police chief.

Juan Castro Velasco, 19, and Cristimiana Jimenez Velasco, 22, were charged with drug trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child, first-degree possession of marijuana and first-degree forgery after the Honda Civic Juan Velasco was driving was clocked at 77 mph in a 45-mph zone on Alabama 20. The arresting officer said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

The suspects were taken to Lawrence County Jail with no bail set.