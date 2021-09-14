CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trade Rumors and News: Giants clinch, Dodgers activate Kershaw, struggling Padres lose Paddack to IL

By Yahoo! Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe officially have started the part of the season when the playoff field starts to get set. The surprising San Francisco Giants, who basically no one picked to be in realistic contention in the National League West, became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot yesterday. The NL West continues to be a dog fight between the Giants and Dodgers, but even if they don't win the division, the Giants will be playing baseball in October.

