CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Review – Death Cab For Cutie Brought Nostalgia to Red Rocks

By Sydney Kapp
303magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting their 2021 tour with a bang, alt-rock legends, Death Cab for Cutie, brought nostalgia and clarity to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday night. The nearly sold-out concert brought music lovers from all walks of life — young and old, singles and couples, mega fans and simply curious ones. Death Cab for Cutie put on a show that was for everyone and reminded attendees to not take anything in life for granted.

303magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: Sheryl Crow delivers rocking, exquisite show

Sheryl Crow has written a career’s worth of memorable songs and is a wonderful singer. But at her heart, she’s a rock ’n’ roller. That was just one of revelations from Crow’s two-hour show on a beautiful Tuesday evening at Pinewood Bowl. Coming on stage to a Rolling Stones song,...
saltlakemagazine.com

Review: Rodrigo y Gabriela At Red Butte Garden

“Buenas noches!” Gabriela Quintero (of Rodrigo y Gabriela) greeted the crowd at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Sunday night. “Buenas noches!” the crowd called back, and to her next question, “Cómo estás?” the audience chorused in return, “Bien!” Prior to the ritual call-and-response, the pair of guitarists had walked out on stage and, without preamble, launched into their first song: “Satori,” a rousing, dynamic number—alternatingly rhythmic and melodic—from their 2006 self-titled album. That’s certainly one way to get the blood pumping.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spokesman-Review

Review: Death Cab for Cutie possesses fans’ hearts at Pavilion at Riverfront

With a setting sun, Seattle’s Deep Sea Diver drove home an opening set as the crowd by the thousands filed across the century-old “Blue Bridge” into the gates of Pavilion at Riverfront on Wednesday. With ever-growing safety concerns through these weird times, the crowd was requested to show access requirements...
SPOKANE, WA
Vail Daily

Death Cab for Cutie plays in Vail Saturday night

With the leaves changing colors, flannel coming back in style and the smell of pumpkin spice wafting in the open air, what better time is there for some indie rock?. The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is closing out its summer live concert season strong with two more weeks of exciting performances, and is welcoming cool weather vibes with Bellingham, Washington, indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie Saturday night.
VAIL, CO
stereophile.com

September 2021 Rock/Pop Record Reviews

Parlophone 0190295082260 (CD). 2021. Bernie Andrews, others, prods.; Nick Gomm, eng. The 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie's The Man Who Sold the World was marked last year with a remastered reissue that restored Bowie's desired cover art and intended title: Metrobolist. Parlophone has followed that up with a worthy two-disc set charting Bowie's early course.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perfume Genius
Person
Ben Gibbard
mxdwn.com

Live Stream Review: Death Cab for Cutie Live At Red Rocks Amphitheatre

On September 13th, alternative/indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie performed in front of a live audience at Red Rocks Amphitheatre as well as on a world-wide live stream. Streamers were greeted with a mystical techno beat accompanied by a black backdrop adorned with luminous rainbow-colored balls that left a trail of light as they danced around the screen. As people around the world awaited the performance, they created video chat rooms for various cities to connect with each other.
MUSIC
lazy-i.com

Live Review: No Thanks, Red Kate at Brothers Lounge…

I’m forever wondering if punk — or post-punk — or let’s face it, rock — will soon die of old age. Most people my age already have thrown dirt over the grave, saying punk lived and died in the ‘70s, post-punk lived and died in the ‘80s, and alternative took over in the ‘90s, followed by indie, which most oldsters don’t consider rock music.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks#The Rock#Rock Band#Photography#Transantlantacism#Wa#Tlc#The Georgia E P
303magazine.com

Cody Provides an Escape Into The Most Ideal Daydream On Lean Forward

Periods of uncertainty yield feelings of overwhelming stress and anxiety, in moments like this respite from one’s own mind becomes essential. Cody, the solo project of Slow Caves’ Jakob Mueller, offers just that. Lean Forward is a rare interlude to life’s unavoidable worries, an opportunity to escape into one’s most hopeful daydream and breathe deeply.
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Hardy’s “A Rock” Is An Extremely Underrated Display Of Songwriting

I’m not ashamed to admit it: I’m a big Hardy fan. Yes, some people get turned away by the capital letters and love of aggressively “I’m countrier than you” songs, but when you give them a real listen, he’s a quality lyricist with a unique voice that fits well in the rock/country style. The announcement of Hixtape: Vol. 2 and nomination for CMA New Artist Of The Year got me thinking about his 2020 Album A Rock and how overlooked some of the […] The post Hardy’s “A Rock” Is An Extremely Underrated Display Of Songwriting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Tulsa World

Review: Tulsa Ballet's 'Creations in Studio K' evokes nostalgia, melancholy

Tulsa Ballet’s “Creations in Studio K” program is an annual celebration of the new, with established and rising choreographers creating original dance works for the company. This year’s program, which opens the company’s 65th season, again features all-new works, although each of these ballets has the effect of being borne...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy