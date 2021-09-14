Review – Death Cab For Cutie Brought Nostalgia to Red Rocks
Starting their 2021 tour with a bang, alt-rock legends, Death Cab for Cutie, brought nostalgia and clarity to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday night. The nearly sold-out concert brought music lovers from all walks of life — young and old, singles and couples, mega fans and simply curious ones. Death Cab for Cutie put on a show that was for everyone and reminded attendees to not take anything in life for granted.303magazine.com
