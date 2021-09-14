White House says it is encouraging state, local COVID vaccine mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The speaker of the Missouri House has submitted a letter, drafted Tuesday, to be sent to the U.S. president on the issue of vaccine mandates. Speaker Rob Vescovo, in the letter publicly released Tuesday calls the federal vaccine mandate “blatantly unconstitutional.” Vescovo additionally says Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does not have the authority to issue the mandate, since it is not vested with that authority explicitly by Congress. Vescovo compared the mandate to portions of the Affordable Care Act struck down by the Supreme Court, which ruled, citing the Commerce Clause, even Congress cannot compel individuals to engage in commercial activity. He also quoted from historic Supreme Court decisions from 1905 and 1922 that held public health matters were the jurisdiction of the states.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO