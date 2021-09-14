CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White House, TN

White House says it is encouraging state, local COVID vaccine mandates

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – The White House is advocating for state and local leaders to mandate coronavirus vaccinations, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re encouraging everyone…from the private and public sector to take actions to require vaccination,” she said, when asked if the White...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden wants resources for OSHA to enforce vaccine mandate -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden wants the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to have all the resources it will need to enforce the employer vaccine mandate he unveiled on Thursday, the White House said on Friday. Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
White House, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
White House, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
White House, TN
Coronavirus
White House, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
Reuters

White House says Biden, Xi discussed origins of COVID probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 during a call on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, according to the White House. "They did discuss a range of trans-national issues including COVID-19, and understanding its origins is of course...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Analysis-Biden’s vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn’t working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KSNT

Kansas lawmakers react to sweeping new vaccine mandates from the White House

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly eight months after declaring “war” on COVID-19 after he took office, President Biden announced far-reaching new federal requirements Thursday that could force millions to get shots. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said from the State Dining Room. “And your refusal has...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Covid#Reuters#The White House
wibqam.com

U.S. set to require vaccines for most non-U.S. citizen travelers, sources say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for nearly all non-U.S. citizen international air passengers traveling to the United States as it relaxes other travel restrictions starting in early November, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The White House plans in November to allow travelers...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Herald

Hundreds protest in front of the State House over vaccine, mask mandates

Hundreds of protestors gathered in front of the State House Friday afternoon, armed with signs, American and “Thin Blue Line” flags and petitions, to protest causes including COVID-19 vaccine and masking mandates. “I am a health care worker, and I’m losing my job in physical therapy, even though I worked...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMZU

Missouri House drafts letter saying vaccine mandate unconstitutional

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The speaker of the Missouri House has submitted a letter, drafted Tuesday, to be sent to the U.S. president on the issue of vaccine mandates. Speaker Rob Vescovo, in the letter publicly released Tuesday calls the federal vaccine mandate “blatantly unconstitutional.” Vescovo additionally says Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does not have the authority to issue the mandate, since it is not vested with that authority explicitly by Congress. Vescovo compared the mandate to portions of the Affordable Care Act struck down by the Supreme Court, which ruled, citing the Commerce Clause, even Congress cannot compel individuals to engage in commercial activity. He also quoted from historic Supreme Court decisions from 1905 and 1922 that held public health matters were the jurisdiction of the states.
U.S. POLITICS
Black Enterprise

House Democrat Alma Adams Threatens To Vote Against Spending Bill If HBCUs Don’t Receive More Federal Aid

Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) is threatening to vote against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan unless the package includes more federal aid for HBCUs. Last May, Adams was part of a bipartisan group of Senators penned a letter requesting more federal funds for HBCU schools. Now, more Democrats are beginning to face pressure over the massive spending plan’s lack of HBCU funds and Adams is leading the effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy