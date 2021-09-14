Moinian Settles With NBA Store After Claiming The Retailer Owes $9M In Back Rent
Moinian Group and the National Basketball Association have reached a deal over a legal dispute regarding what the landlord claims is millions in unpaid rent. Moinian launched a lawsuit against its tenant at 545 Fifth Ave. in June 2020, but a notice of discontinuance has now been filed with the New York Supreme Court, The Real Deal reports. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.www.bisnow.com
Comments / 0