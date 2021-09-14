CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeyes make corrections, look ahead after rare home loss

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowerhouse Ohio State will have to find a way to rebound after a stunning loss to two-touchdown underdog Oregon. The Buckeyes are not accustomed to losing and tumbled from No. 3 to No. 9 in the AP Top 25. The 35-28 loss to Oregon isn’t fatal to the Buckeyes’ goals but makes it that much harder for them to get back to the College Football Playoff. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they now get a couple of tune-up games. This week’s opponent, Tulsa, is a 27-point underdog. They resume Big Ten play on the road against Rutgers on Oct. 2.

