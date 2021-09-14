CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Biden forgive student loans through an executive order?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks from the State Dining Room of the White House on Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. In March, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain announced the U.S. Department of Education would investigate if the executive branch has the legal authority to wipe out massive amounts of student loan debt without an act of Congress. At the time, he said, the results of that study would be public “in the next few weeks.”

fortune.com

Ken Williams
7d ago

Not bright enough to think of this on his own. Very obvious he is completely lead by the nose by America haters and foreigners in Congress. So yes its believable, since these people dont pay there own way why not buy a few votes wherever possible.

AOL Corp

Student loan forgiveness: 'Momentum is growing' to persuade Biden, Pressley claims

Prominent Democratic lawmakers continue to push for student loan forgiveness amid the pandemic payment pause, and one lawmaker argued that "momentum" for broad-based action is building. "The authority is there, the momentum is there," Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said during the "State of Student Debt Virtual Summit," a conference hosted...
Fortune

Elizabeth Warren: Biden has the ‘power to cancel student loan debt’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) campaigns with Gov. Gavin Newsom at Culver City High School in September 2021. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one of the loudest voices pressuring President Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt on a large scale. Earlier this month, she said that Biden has the executive power to cancel student loan debt. But he doesn’t think so; he says student debt cancellation en masse needs to be done through congressional action.
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 million […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Business Insider

February's student-loan payment restart will run into a 'psychological hurdle' as many borrowers thought their debt would be forgiven, Biden official says

Federal Student Aid Director Richard Cordray noted the challenges of restarting student-loan payments. He warned of the "psychological hurdle" for borrowers who thought their debt might've been forgiven. The final extension of the payment pause will lift in February, and many borrowers aren't ready. See more stories on Insider's business...
The Independent

Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in

Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House say they will push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis.Congress is rushing headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. At the same time, the U.S. risks defaulting on its accumulated debt load if the borrowing limits are not waived or adjusted. All this while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to...
The New York Times

$10 Billion in Student Debt Erased Under Biden, but Calls Grow for More

Alicia Bradford applied for relief in 2018, and was finally approved last month for a full discharge of her federal student loans. (Karen E. Segrave/The New York Times) Nearly $10 billion in student loan debt has been wiped away since President Joe Biden took office, the most sweeping attempt to fix badly broken parts of the federal student loan system in at least a decade.
Fortune

Biden signs executive order requiring federal workers to get COVID vaccine

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden on Thursday is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging Delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.
Washington Times

EXCLUSIVE: Budd says Biden stacking Education Dept. with activists ahead of loan forgiveness review

Rep. Ted Budd is accusing the White House of stacking the Education Department with politically motivated activist lawyers ahead of an ambitious reshaping of student loan cancellation rules. Mr. Budd, a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, sent a letter Wednesday to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona castigating the...
