CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets Pass Giants in Week 1 Power Rankings

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAYcR_0bvyLC9M00

Both teams lost on Sunday, but the Jets leapfrogged the Giants in Sports Illustrated's Week 1 power rankings.

Gang Green entered this season listed as SI's 30th ranked team while the Giants were sitting pretty in the No. 21 spot.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated revealed that the Jets had jumped in front of the Giants, positioned consecutively at No. 29 and No. 30.

Here's what Conor Orr of SI had to say about these two football teams from New York in his latest edition of the power rankings:

29. New York Jets (0–1)

Last week: Loss at Carolina, 19–14

Next week: vs. New England

The Jets were always going to have a difficult season, but the performance of recent free agent acquisitions like Corey Davis bode well for the future. This team should be solely focused on getting Zach Wilson out of 2021 without any kind of serious injury or developed tic from a constantly muddy pocket. Too many of the club’s passers were ruined through inept roster mismanagement. Joe Douglas feels like he’s cut from a different cloth, but time will tell. At the least, this is a punch-less offense that hangs with the ebbs and flows of a game. The Jets made this one close, which was more than you could say about them a year ago.

30. New York Giants (0–1)

Last week: Loss vs. Denver, 27–13

Next week: at Washington Football Team (Thursday)

Sunday’s opener against the Broncos was disappointing. A wealth of playmaking talent on that roster sits underneath the unbearable weight of a dying system. Jason Garrett has not been an effective play-caller in more than a decade, and the Giants’ insistence on pairing the young Joe Judge with a familiar, experienced face is going to end up a cinderblock dragging this roster down. Dave Gettleman has taken his fair share of criticism for the post-Eli Manning era, but Andrew Thomas is playing well. The defense is fine. Where does the blame actually lie?

Only the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, who played each other on Sunday, were ranked below the Jets and Giants.

To see the rest of this week's power rankings, click here.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season.

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season. It was unclear whether injuries would keep some prominent NFL players off the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. With every side scheduled to play in the following days, it appears that a few major names will be able to debut on Sunday.
NFL
USA Today

Giants drop like a rock in latest USA TODAY power rankings

The New York Giants opened the regular-season at No. 22 in the USA TODAY power rankings and there was some slight optimism shared. However, following a 27-13 beatdown at the hands of the Denver Broncos, that optimism has gone out the window. In its place is the negativity and pessimism that has surrounded the Giants for a decade.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
denverbroncos.com

2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 2: Where the Broncos stand after the win over the Giants

As expected after he spent so much time with the starters in training camp and preseason games, [Javonte] Williams was on the field in all situations, downs and distances, as he finished with 14 of the Broncos' 28 rushing attempts in the game. While Melvin Gordon III popped the big run -- a 70-yard touchdown dash in the fourth quarter -- Williams will continue to get plenty of work, and as his comfort level grows in the offense, so will his output.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Texans#American Football#Jets Pass Giants#Sports Illustrated#Gang Green#New York Giants#Twitter#Jets Country
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: Mike Zimmer’s relationship with Kirk Cousins turning into a problem

When a head coach and quarterback aren’t on the same page, trouble looms. Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins are creating a problem with the Vikings. Zimmer has come out as a major proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, while Cousins refuses to comply. We can debate the merit of Cousins’ complaints all we want, but it’s inarguable that Zimmer and his quarterback are on opposite sides of this argument, creating animosity in a locker room that cannot afford debate.
NFL
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
186
Followers
256
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy