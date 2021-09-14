Jets Pass Giants in Week 1 Power Rankings

Both teams lost on Sunday, but the Jets leapfrogged the Giants in Sports Illustrated's Week 1 power rankings.

Gang Green entered this season listed as SI's 30th ranked team while the Giants were sitting pretty in the No. 21 spot.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated revealed that the Jets had jumped in front of the Giants, positioned consecutively at No. 29 and No. 30.

Here's what Conor Orr of SI had to say about these two football teams from New York in his latest edition of the power rankings:

29. New York Jets (0–1)

Last week: Loss at Carolina, 19–14

Next week: vs. New England

The Jets were always going to have a difficult season, but the performance of recent free agent acquisitions like Corey Davis bode well for the future. This team should be solely focused on getting Zach Wilson out of 2021 without any kind of serious injury or developed tic from a constantly muddy pocket. Too many of the club’s passers were ruined through inept roster mismanagement. Joe Douglas feels like he’s cut from a different cloth, but time will tell. At the least, this is a punch-less offense that hangs with the ebbs and flows of a game. The Jets made this one close, which was more than you could say about them a year ago.

30. New York Giants (0–1)

Last week: Loss vs. Denver, 27–13

Next week: at Washington Football Team (Thursday)

Sunday’s opener against the Broncos was disappointing. A wealth of playmaking talent on that roster sits underneath the unbearable weight of a dying system. Jason Garrett has not been an effective play-caller in more than a decade, and the Giants’ insistence on pairing the young Joe Judge with a familiar, experienced face is going to end up a cinderblock dragging this roster down. Dave Gettleman has taken his fair share of criticism for the post-Eli Manning era, but Andrew Thomas is playing well. The defense is fine. Where does the blame actually lie?

Only the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, who played each other on Sunday, were ranked below the Jets and Giants.

