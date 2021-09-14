CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

A Jersey Guy: What's Going on at USC?

By Mark Blaudschun
TMGSports
TMGSports
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEedC_0bvyL53W00

Looking at the wide world of college football and just wondering:

USC fires Clay Helton

This one almost looked scripted--read Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke's Monday column and read the statements from USC athletic director Mike Bohn later on Monday when he announced Helton had been fired.

This is not a surprise since Helton's job has not been secure since he stepped in as an interim coach to replace Steve Sarkasian in 2016.

There is a bigger picture here than fixing a football program which has underachieved for a variety of reasons for the past 15 seasons.

When Helton was fired after two games of the 2021 on Monday and replaced by assistant head coach Donte Williams it marked the third consecutive time that USC has fired a coach during a season--something that rarely happens in college athletics, even on

It happens.

Florida fired three of its last four coaches in mid-season before hiring Dan Mullen.

And most of the firings occurred in the last few weeks of the season, not the first month.

But three consecutive times?.

Who does that?

When did Donald Trump take over the USC athletic department.

It goes beyond that, however.

Since Pete Carroll left 12 years ago, with a pair of national championships as well as an assortment of other issues which led to NCAA sanctions, USC has had 5 head football coaches.

Again this is USC, one of the iconic programs in the history of college football.

Five coaches in 12 years?

Its just bad at the next level, where Bohn resides as the third athletic director the Trojans have had in the last 6 years.

Now Bohn, who replaced Lynn Swann in 2019 and immediately made the decision to retain Helton, must re-open a search for a new football coach while trying to compete for a conference title.

There is nothing in Bohn's resume which suggests he can handle the task any better than the coaches who have gone through the USC portal since Carroll left--Lane Kiffin, Ed Oregeron, Steve Sarkasian and Helton.

USC has been called the University of Spoiled Children by its detractors and the perception outside of the USC footprint is that the USC and its fans thinks it is better than it is or has performed.

Now USC is again in a spotlight dance.

Let's see how the Trojans handle it.

***

Stony Brook at Oregon

Really?

Major FBS schools play not so major FCS schools all the time, often doing it to get another home game and a presumably easy win.

The FCS schools do it to get some exposure and a big paycheck. Stony Brook, whose football program was 900,000 in the red last year, will get a guaranteed check of $625.000 for its cross-country trip, so there is some logic to that.

Why is Oregon, fresh off its dramatic win at Ohio State playing Stony Brook, instead of its normal FCS opponent Portland State or some other Northwest school?

Could it be that the regional FCS schools are too tough?

After all, South Dakota State has already beaten Colorado State and Montana has beaten

Just wondering.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

What was Clay Helton’s record at USC?

USC has finally made the decision to fire Clay Helton. What was his record as the head coach of the Trojans?. Following a frustrating and shocking loss to the Stanford Cardinal, the USC Trojans have made the move to fire Clay Helton. Helton, who has served as USC’s head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Lynn Swann
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Donald Trump
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Gadsden Times

How much did Jacksonville State football get paid to beat FSU on its own field?

The victory for Jacksonville State football goes beyond just the win-loss record on Saturday in Tallahassee. When Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to give Jacksonville State its 20-17 victory over Florida State, the Gamecocks got their cake, and got to eat it, too. Jacksonville State overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up the upset victory that allowed the players to celebrate by planting a flag at midfield on the Seminoles’ logo.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#College Football#American Football#Los Angeles Times#Fcs#Ohio State#Portland State
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
72
Followers
154
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy