LISTEN: Is Cowboys' OL La'el Collins Worth the Trouble?

By Timm Hamm
 6 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys should be operating with the intention of doing whatever they can do to protect their $160 million dollar investment, starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Offensive lineman La'el Collins, however, is making that plan difficult to execute.

The club was without Collins all last season because of a hip injury, and now they’ve started 2021 with the same void due to his five-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. This is a team that is already thin at the offensive line, and Collins is only exacerbating the problem by missing more time.

Last Thursday, with Collins, the offensive line performed quite well, allowing only one sack on 58 dropbacks for Prescott. The line wasn’t perfect, though, and improvement is needed. That same line also allowed Prescott to be hit seven times.

Is the line better without Collins? Probably not, as we would like to believe he’s certainly one of the better options on the current roster. Or is he? We’ve seen Collins in just one game for head coach Mike McCarthy, coming last Thursday night in the season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

If Collins serves his suspension that means he will have missed 21 of 22 games in the McCarthy era. Not a great start for a player who should be trying to win over a new coaching staff.

If the Cowboys move on from Collins, it would have to be after June 1, via either trade or cut, when the club would only eat about $5.2 million in dead money but open up about $10 million in cap space for 2022. It is time for the Cowboys to move on from Collins? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to subscribe for all the latest videos and visual content!

To submit a question for the show please email us at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com.

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

