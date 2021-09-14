Was Jared Goff actually as good as Matthew Stafford in Week 1?
The LA Rams have moved on from Jared Goff. The fans have moved on from Jared Goff. But for some writers who have slammed their stake in the ground that Matthew Stafford is no upgrade to LA’s former quarterback, Sunday’s games didn’t end up serving as the final nail in Goff’s coffin that it should have. In fact, some writers are actually using Week 1 as evidence that the Rams made the wrong move by trading for Stafford.www.turfshowtimes.com
Comments / 1