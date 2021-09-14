CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Norm Macdonald’s ‘moth’ joke?

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 6 days ago
FAMED comedian Norm Macdonald tragically passed away on September 14, 2021.

Macdonald, who was famously known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, was 61 at the time of his death.

What is Norm Macdonald's 'moth' joke?

However, one of Macdonald's comic career highlights didn't come on SNL; instead, it came during a 2009 interview on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien.

During his interview with O'Brien, Macdonald tells a joke about a moth who sees a podiatrist.

“What’s the problem?” the podiatrist asks.

“What’s the problem? Where do I begin? I go to work for Gregory Illinivich, and all day long, I work. Honestly, doc, I don’t even know what I’m doing anymore. I don’t even know if Gregory Illinivich knows.

"He only knows that he has power over me, and that seems to bring him happiness. But I don’t know, I wake up in a malaise, and I walk here and there… at night I…I sometimes wake up and I turn to some old lady in my bed that’s on my arm," the moth says.

The insect adds: "A lady that I once loved, doc. I don’t know where to turn to. My youngest, Alexandria, she fell in the…in the cold of last year. The cold took her down, as it did many of us.

"And my other boy, and this is the hardest pill to swallow, doc. My other boy, Gregarro Ivinalititavitch… I no longer love him.

"As much as it pains me to say, when I look in his eyes, all I see is the same cowardice that I… that I catch when I take a glimpse of my own face in the mirror."

Norm Macdonald live blog for the very latest news and updates...

The moth continues: "If only I wasn’t such a coward, then perhaps…perhaps I could bring myself to reach over to that cocked and loaded gun that lays on the bedside behind me and ends this hellish facade once and for all.

"Doc, sometimes I feel like a spider, even though I’m a moth, just barely hanging on to my web with an everlasting fire underneath me. I’m not feeling good."

And so the doctor says, “Moth, man, you’re troubled. But you should be seeing a psychiatrist. Why on earth did you come here?”

To which the moth replies: “Cause the light was on.”

What was Norm Macdonald's cause of death?

Macdonald's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline and revealed the former SNL star was fighting cancer for almost a decade.

His longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra revealed: "He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him.

"Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

The type of cancer the comedian died of is unspecified.

Norm Macdonald was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for five years Credit: Getty

The TV star landed on the mainstream radar thanks to SNL, as he made his debut in the iconic sketch comedy show in 1993, leaving in 1998.

During his tenure, Macdonald was most remembered for his role as the Weekend Update anchor for three seasons, most notably his dry, quick wit.

Norm would also appear in various sketches when he wasn't behind the desk, including his memorable impersonation of Burt Reynolds on Celebrity Jeopardy.

Norm's time on the program would wrap up in 1998.

Norm is survived by one child, Dylan, who he shared with his ex-wife Connie Vaillancourt.

IN THIS ARTICLE
