CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 Pro camera detailed: Here’s what’s new

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFXJQ_0bvyKMnZ00

Apple has detailed its new iPhone 13 Pro model, including the camera system it packs. The company is promising a new level of mobile photography, offering amateurs and professionals alike the opportunity to leave their big, bulky camera at home and use their smartphone in its place. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max camera system offer better low-light performance, ultra-wide-angle shots, and much more.

Apple announced the iPhone 13 Pro as representing its “biggest camera advancement” thus far. The company showed off not only the features available with the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera but also behind-the-scenes looks at how professionals used the camera to capture stunning cinematic-tier footage with nothing more than the phone and a handheld gimbal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahuv3_0bvyKMnZ00

The iPhone 13 Pro features three cameras: a telephoto lens, a wide-angle lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The telephoto camera offers up to 3x optical zoom and 77mm focal length, while the wide-angle camera has an F1.5 aperture and offers up to 2.2x better performance in low light settings. Joining that is the ultra-wide camera with an F1.8 aperture, 6-element lens, up to a 92-percent boost in low light performance, and autofocus.

The ultra-wide camera also offers iPhone users support for macro photography, making it possible to get up-close shots of whatever catches your eye. The model also packs computational photography that leverages software for things like Photographic Styles in the Camera app.

Of particular note is Cinematic mode, offering videographers access to slow-motion capture, time-lapse, macro videos, and depth-of-field transitions. iPhone 13 Pro users can also expect “end-to-end pro workflows,” according to Apple, with support for ProRes and Dolby Vision. The camera system is paired with a new image signal processor powered by the A15 Bionic.

That new ISP, says Apple, offers better tone mapping and improvements to noise reduction. Both iPhone 13 Pro models likewise feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization, which keeps the sensor, rather than the lens, stable for smoother videos and images. All of the cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro models have access to Night mode.

Of note, Apple is limiting the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB models to recording ProRes video at 1080p/30fps in the Camera app. You’ll need to get the 256GB – 1TB storage options to access ProRes 4K/30fps video recording on the iPhone 13 Pro, a limitation that will force those with cinematic aspirations to pay more for the handset.

These features are paired with the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max’s Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, offering an adaptive refresh rate, a more efficient OLED panel, and more. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max at $1,099 USD. Preorders for both models are now live.

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Here’s what to expect from Apple’s September 14th iPhone 13 reveal event

Like clockwork, Apple’s first of possibly many fall hardware events is just around the corner on September 14th at 1pm ET/10am PT. The company’s invite that prominently features the words “California Streaming” doesn’t reveal much regarding what we’ll see during the presentation beyond possible news related to Apple TV+ and Apple Music, but that hasn’t stopped leakers from churning the rumour mill.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#Camera#Iphone Users#Motion Capture#Photographic Styles#Dolby Vision#Isp#Tb#Super Retina Xdr#Promotion#Oled
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 preorders — here's what we expect

IPhone 13 preorders will be here before you know it. Now that the next Apple Event is slated for September 14, it's practically guaranteed than an iPhone 13 launch is just a few days away. As always, Apple is tight-lipped when it comes to details on the iPhone 13. However,...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

iPhone 13 camera rumors: Apple's new phone could get an improved wide-angle lens

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's iPhone line has always touted its cameras, and as such it makes sense that there is a healthy amount of camera buzz amid all the iPhone 13 rumors. We'll see what camera improvements are real when Apple throws its Sept. 14 event, which will likely serve as the debut of the iPhone 13 line and the Apple Watch Series 7. Some rumors we've heard so far include the iPhone 13 featuring Portrait mode for video, an improved wide-angle lens, a bigger zoom and more.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

iPhone 13 Pro Camera Features Include All-New Macro Photography

Apple announced its powerful iPhone 13 Pro lineup on Tuesday and here are the camera features that users will get. With the new image signal processor in the A15 Bionic chip, iPhone 13 photos will have improved noise reduction and tone mapping. The anew Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 µm pixels for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions. Speaking of lighting conditions, for the first time Night mode comes to all cameras on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, including the Telephoto camera.
CELL PHONES
ntvhoustonnews.com

Apple’s new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins

Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad Mini on Tuesday (September 14), expanding 5G connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras without raising the phone’s price. The Cupertino, California-based company did not announce any blockbuster features or products, but analysts expect customers hanging onto older models...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple's iPhone 13 mini gets camera technology from the 12 Pro Max

The iPhone mini is staying in Apple's lineup for at least another year. At its California Streaming event, the company announced its base model iPhone will once again come in two sizes. Like its bigger sibling, the iPhone 13 mini features the company's latest system-on-a-chip, the A15 Bionic. The 5nm chip includes a six-core CPU consisting of two high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. The result is a processor that is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second. Translation: it's fast.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Vivo's new X70 Pro+ packs a big camera, fast wireless charging, and an IP rating

Vivo has just announced its new X70 series, composed of the eponymous X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+. Like the X60, the new lineup uses the new Vivo Zeiss Joint Imaging System and related branding. Specs between models vary, with the Pro+ picking up a Snapdragon 888+ and the X70 and X70 Pro using the Dimensity 1200. The new phones will be available "gradually" in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the UAE.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 always-on display — here’s what it could mean for you

We're less than a week away from the Apple event on September 14, where we expect to hear about the iPhone 13. As we prepare for the event, and the ensuing deluge of coverage, there are a few last minute rumors to chew on over the weekend. One we've heard a few times in the last several months is that the iPhone 13 will finally feature an always-on display.
CELL PHONES
batonrougenews.net

Ahead of Apple's event, new iPhone and AirPods details out

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): A day before Apple's Calfornia Streaming event, new details regarding the upcoming iPhone series and other products have emerged. The details come straight from Ming-Chi Kuo, a top Apple analyst who is known for tipping details on the company's upcoming products before they are revealed. So while none of this is confirmed, it's probably a reliable expectation-setter.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

What does the “perfect” iPhone look like? Here’s our wishlist of features ahead of the Apple iPhone 13 event

In just hours from now, the Apple crew take the stage to unveil the iPhone 13 (whether it will also feature a Mission Impossible-style intro with Tim Cook rappelling down into a secret facility with a latex mask is anyone’s guess)… and truth be told, we pretty much know what to expect from the new iPhone, from better battery life to stronger glass, perhaps a smaller (yet omnipresent) notch, better cameras, better display, better software, and possibly even satellite connectivity… thanks, not to overwhelming consumer feedback, but rather to supply chain leaks.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy