Norm Macdonald, comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' alum, dies at 61

Norm Macdonald, the comedian who served as the Weekend Update anchor on TV’s Saturday Night Live for three of his five seasons on the sketch comedy program, died today (September 14, 2021), of cancer. The news was first shared by the website deadline.com. The site reported that the comedian’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, said Macdonald, 61, had kept his cancer battle private for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends and fans.
