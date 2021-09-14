CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norm Macdonald, comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' alum, dies at 61

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Norm Macdonald, a comic who was beloved as anchor of "Saturday Night Live's" popular "Weekend Update" segments, died Tuesday, according to multiple reports, citing his manager.

TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Conan O’Brien Says NBC Exec Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald from His Show

Remembrances of the late comedian Norm Macdonald have been pouring in since he passed away September 14 at the age of 61 . That includes one from Conan O’Brien who, on his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” talked about the time NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer tried to ban Macdonald from appearing on O’Brien’s NBC-operated late-night show (via Entertainment Weekly). Macdonald served as host of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” from 1994 through 1998. His emcee duties happened to overlap with the OJ Simpson trial, and he frequently made jokes about Simpson that did not sit well with NBC executive...
NFL
bestclassicbands.com

SNL’s Norm Macdonald Mourned By Fellow Comics

Norm Macdonald, the comedian who served as the Weekend Update anchor on TV’s Saturday Night Live for three of his five seasons on the sketch comedy program, died today (September 14, 2021), of cancer. The news was first shared by the website deadline.com. The site reported that the comedian’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, said Macdonald, 61, had kept his cancer battle private for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends and fans.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Jon Stewart Emotionally Reacts to ‘SNL’ Star Norm Macdonald’s Death

Longtime comedian and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Norm Macdonald battled cancer for nine years before he succumbed on Tuesday at 61 years of age. In the wake of the legendary comedian’s death, celebrities and friends are remembering him fondly. Iconic host of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart, took to Twitter. He offered some kinds words about Macdonald.
CELEBRITIES
