Welp, it’s official: The Dallas Cowboys have the worst record in the NFL. … okay, technically by this time Tuesday, as many as 15 other teams will also be sitting ugly at 0-1 with 16 more games left to play, but for the time being, the Cowboys are the low men in the league and will be the (bad) goat of many an article like this one right here.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO