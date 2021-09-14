LISTEN: Recap of Panthers vs Jets, Preview of Week 2 Matchup vs Saints

Each week, Schuyler Callihan of All Panthers on Sports Illustrated and Desmond Johnson of Tobacco Road Sports Radio will release a podcast recapping the Carolina Panthers' previous game and give a small preview into the next game.

In Ep. 4, the guys discuss their takeaways from the Panthers' season opening win over the Jets, a look around the league, and give a small preview of this Sunday's game between Carolina and New Orleans.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.