Picture it...Dubuque..Friday, February 4, 2022. 7:30 p.m at the Five Flags Theater. The Golden Girls. But they're PUPPETS!. "Thank you for being a friend, traveled down the road and back again. Your heart is true, you're a pal and a confidant." The song conjures up immediate memories of evenings in front of the TV watching the shenanigans and heart-to-heart talks between four senior singles living in a house together in Miami. No retirement community for these gals, they had a lot of life to live and it showed. Generations of new fans continue to get introduced to these shenanigans thanks to reruns and streaming, and now the characters are hitting the stage in Eastern Iowa. Albeit in fabric form.

