Apple’s New iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max Boast Improved Cameras

By David Crewe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has announced the new iPhone 13 Pro (6.1″) and Pro Max (6.7″) devices featuring a familiar but improved design over the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. The new iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max may look similar to the last generation iPhones but there is a lot updated behind the glass and metal. The front of the phones has been redesigned allowing for a 20 percent smaller top-notch which gives a bit more screen space.

