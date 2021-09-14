CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The First Woman to Ever Get a Pilot’s License was from Michigan

By Bobby Guy
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 7 days ago
Harriet Quimby was born in Coldwater and grew up in northern Michigan. She would soar to fame as a pioneering pilot and Hollywood actress before her tragic end. As the National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrined Harriet Quimby, they declared, "She was as bold and tenacious as she was beautiful." Quimby built a larger than life persona as not only the first American woman to be granted a pilot's license, but also the first female to fly across the English Channel.

