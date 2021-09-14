CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sultan + Shephard ‘Break Your Fall’ with New EP

By Emily Peters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSultan + Shephard takes listeners on an esoteric journey with their latest four-track EP on This Never Happened, Break Your Fall. Sultan + Shephard has been wowing audiences all over the world for nearly two decades. Since first hitting the scene in 2002 they have captivated some of the biggest stages with their mesmerizing beats and without skipping a beat they’ve proven themselves to be one of the most influential duos to progressive house. This year has brought some of their most innovative releases yet, including their massive album Something, Everything, but that wasn’t all they had in store for their fans.

Henry Wallis ‘Levitates’ the Vibe on New Remix EP

UK-based producer Henry Wallis follows up the debut of his new sound on “Levitate” with remixes from Eximius, 8tilllate, and DZRT FRST. Henry Wallis, an up-and-coming producer from the United Kingdom, had already made an impact on the bass music world prior to lockdown. Previously boasting a bass-heavy style of music, during lockdown Wallis felt inspired to evolve his sound into a different, more constant beat-driven style. It was during this time that his evolved identity as a house and UKG-leaning artist emerged.
Odyzey Showcases Alluring Sounds on ‘Muzique, Vol. 1’

CloZee’s impeccable tastemaking abilities in bass music is showcased once again with first compilation release by her label Odyzey. Since first emerging on the scene, CloZee has proven time and time again that she doesn’t just make enchanting music (found on releases such as Harmony, Evasion, and Neon Jungle), but she also has an ear for it. As a tastemaker, she’s seen plenty of talent in others and helped bring them into the speakers of her followers – and that’s what we like to call a real queen move.
Box Of Cats Drops Off Latest Volume of ‘Box Of Trax’

Looking for tunes to put some pep in your step during the final days of summer? Box Of Cats has just what you need on Box Of Trax Vol. 6. Just because the fall months are arriving ever closer on the horizon doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to keep grooving away to some funky fresh beats. That’s the exact mentality that Box Of Cats had in mind when they curated the tunes for the latest edition of Box Of Trax and the artists featured within its tracklist are sure to set fire to your shoes.
Xotix Boggles the Mind with Their New EP on Underdog Records

Xotix begs the question “What the Hell is Wrong With Xotix” with a new, three-track EP that is out now on Underdog Records. California-based bass music trio Xotix has quickly taken the scene by storm. Since their first release in 2019, they have quickly risen through the ranks with some major releases, festival bookings, and astonishing collabs. Some of their most notable releases include their Fresh EP, as well as their collaborative Rabbithole EP with Secret Recipe, which was released with Bassrush Records earlier this year. Xotix hasn’t slowed down this year – and now they’ve landed their latest release, the What The Hell Is Wrong With Xotix EP, on Underdog Records.
Boy Willows Breaks Down New EP ‘BANGS’ Track By Track

Boy Willows is the brainchild of Los Angeles-via-Maryland musician Landon Fleischman, and he’s here to tell his story through his music. Immersing himself in the realm of experimental bedroom pop, boasting smooth, sultry vocals over ethereal production, the rising star is excited as ever to be releasing his newest EP titled BANGS.
New Music: Tems – ‘If Orange Was A Place’ EP

Tems continues her ascend with her new EP, ‘If Orange Was A Place.’. The five-track set lands on the heels of the singer’s smash hit Wizkid collaboration ‘Essence,’ an appearance on Drake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ and in tandem with her unveiling as Apple Music‘s latest Up Next artist. With this...
No Mana Takes Us Back in Time on ‘Electromag’

Electromag isn’t “just another electro house compilation,” it’s a masterpiece that will immediately transport you to a different era of the scene. The history of dance music is littered with different genres rising and falling in popularity as trends change and artists continue to push the boundaries of their sound. What’s “in” today might be “out” in just a few short years, or months even, but nostalgia will always reign supreme for those who enter the scene during that time. Maybe you landed during the dominant days of trance or perhaps during the boom of dubstep, but for many who found a home at the rave pre-EDM boom electro house was the genre that permeated speakers.
Walker & Royce Announces New Label with a Single by Dances With White Girls

Dances With White Girls unleashes “Skinny Dipping” as the debut track on Walker & Royce’s brand new label Rules Don’t Apply!. Whenever Walker & Royce takes to the studio, the output is always top-notch. These boys know exactly what inspires the party aliens to let their “Bodies Do the Talking” while the stress of life gets whisked away under the glow of the moon. From their feel-good classic house offerings all the way to their quirky twisted carnival tunes, their only desire is to support your “Need2Freek” straight into the “Rave Grave.” You may even go as far as to say that with them, Rules Don’t Apply.
Go On a “Joyride” with Epikker’s Endless Summer Playlist

Fresh off the release of their latest single “Joyride,” Epikker curated some tunes that will help you celebrate summer into the colder months. As the sound of electro house continues to swell and re-enter the minds of those in the dance music scene, Epikker is looking to further lay their claim in the genre. Based out of Los Angeles, this duo has seen the minds of Suniel Fox and Henry Strange come together to create some tasty tunes and put their unique production styles on full display. Previously releases such as “In The Air” with A.Rose Jackson and “Revolution” with Noah Lowman helped set the tone for what was to come and now they’ve dropped a fresh single to feast on.
Lubelski Releases “Asylum” Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Lubelski announces that his new LP, Happy Accidents, is landing on Dirtybird and pairs that with the release of its lead single, “Asylum”!. Attention house music lovers! There’s something extra special brewing in the studio from the mind of beloved artist Lubelski. Over the years, the Percomaniacs boss has graced labels like Desert Hearts and Dirtybird Records to show off his wild, eclectic style on multi-dimensional party pumpers like “Quitting Is For Losers,” Lost My Senses, and The Universal Groove. Today, Lubelski presents his latest trippy tune, “Asylum,” giving us a glimpse into his forthcoming album, Happy Accidents!
Mike McFly Flips the Script on ‘Self Love’ with New EP

Mike McFly returns to Psycho Disco! with Self Love/Bomba – two banging tracks that hit like a dose of caffeine to the brain!. Mike McFly knows what it takes to send the club into full tilt and many of our favorite labels have been bit by the McFly bug, scooping up his party-forward tunes with gusto. Landing on labels like Toolroom, House Of Hustle, This Ain’t Bristol, Dirtybird, and so many more, his bold no-holds-barred house heaters continue to brighten the scene. This weekend Mike McFly circled back to Psycho Disco! since playfully smacking us in the eardrums with Captain Kirk! For this go-round, he brings us Self Love/Bomba, two tracks made to turn us inward while challenging our pulse.
Ignite Release Digital EP with New Vocalist

The masters of melodic-hardcore are finally back! Today US-hardcore band Ignite from Orange County, CA released their brand-new digital EP Anti-Complicity Anthem on all digital platforms. Including the incredible title track as well as the exclusive B-side “Turn XXI” that will be only available on this EP the band makes an impressive comeback.
Cherry Flavored Antacids Say Goodbye to Summer with This Mix

Cherry Flavored Antacids spins up the final mix for the Summer Sessions series to keep you grooving well into the cooler months. While the pandemic was devastating for the industry there were some bright spots as well. The break from the standard hustle and bustle allowed for artists to flex their creative muscles or even start new projects, and that’s exactly what Philippe and Kat did. First meeting on Friendship back in 2018, these two artists come from different parts of the globe but were brought together because of their love for music and passion for renowned French duo Justice. But it wasn’t until they were in the midst of the pandemic that they began making music as Cherry Flavored Antacids.
Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP

Orange County, Ca veterans Ignite have released a brand new digital EP to introduce fans to their brand new lead vocalist, Eli Santana of Holy Grail fame. The band's longtime frontman Zoli Teglas exited the band last year. The group have shared a music video for the title track of their new EP, "Anti-Complicity Anthem."
Subset Gives Us a Taste of His Sound Ahead of Dirtybird Campout

Subset spun up a highly-curated mix ahead of Dirtybird Campout to help everyone get in a groove and shake their tailfeather. The upcoming edition of Dirtybird Campout is arriving ever closer on the horizon and it’s safe to say that members of the flock are getting hyped with each passing day. After dropping a fantastic lineup filled with some dynamic artists in the house, techno, and bass realm, the Dirtybird crew is getting everyone in a groove with their mix series ahead of the party on October 15-17. Earlier this month saw artists including Choopsie, Arnold & Lane, and Steve Darko spin something special up for the devout Dirtybird followers, and now Subset is taking the reins of the mix series.
Ace Aura is Fulfilling His “Destiny” in the Scene

Ace Aura explores a deeper meaning on his track “Destiny” with Emily Makis and gives us a closer look at how he accomplished that. Over the years, Ace Aura has risen in popularity due to his creative style of bass music. While it embodies the heaviness of traditional dubstep, it offers a bouncy and rhythmic element that not many can replicate. Through his impressive work ethic and clear vision of his music, he’s garnered the attention of the biggest labels and a devoted fanbase in the process.
The Agonist Announce New EP, Stream First Single

Canadian melodeath marauders The Agonist have announced that they’ll release a depressingly-titled new EP, Days Before the World Wept, on October 29 via Napalm. Along with the announcement comes a new single, “Remnants in Time” — and there ain’t nuthin’ depressing about that. An operatic neck breaker in the vein of Dimmu Borgir and Fleshgod Apocalypse, the song is another ripper that amply demonstrates how much ass The Agonist can kick.
Marie Dahlstrom announces new EP with a stunning tribute to her newborn son

All the turbulent events of the past few years, from lockdowns to perpetual social inequalities, have brought about heightened anxiety and tension in streets around the globe, but with any hope, they have also reminded us to acknowledge and appreciate the understated bright spots in life as well. Danish artist Marie Dahlstrom has done the latter with her latest single “He Is.” Written for her then unborn son during lockdown, the touching new track is the first preview of Dahlstrom’s forthcoming EP entitled Safe Place, which is set for release October 29 on her own label JFH Records.
Courtney Rhodes smooth new EP ‘Infatuated’

Love is in the airwaves with Courtney Rhodes’ new EP “Infatuated”. The five tracks talk about the torrent of emotions that come with the first spark in different points of view: “Are You Ready”, “What Do You Want to Do”, “Infatuated”, “Let’s Ride”, and “So High”. She takes listeners to the highs, the lows, and everything in between. The result is a promising body of work from an up-and-coming independent artist.
Lady Denim reflects on their humble beginnings and new EP

Nick Lundeen and Nic Lubin started out as roommates with no idea they would create a band would or spend a weekend with indie legend Saint Motel just a couple years later. With their newfound success, the band reflected on their humble beginnings and how a lease brought them together.
