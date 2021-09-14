Sultan + Shephard ‘Break Your Fall’ with New EP

Cherry Flavored Antacids spins up the final mix for the Summer Sessions series to keep you grooving well into the cooler months. While the pandemic was devastating for the industry there were some bright spots as well. The break from the standard hustle and bustle allowed for artists to flex their creative muscles or even start new projects, and that’s exactly what Philippe and Kat did. First meeting on Friendship back in 2018, these two artists come from different parts of the globe but were brought together because of their love for music and passion for renowned French duo Justice. But it wasn’t until they were in the midst of the pandemic that they began making music as Cherry Flavored Antacids.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO