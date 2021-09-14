Can 49ers first-year DC DeMeco Ryans contain Jalen Hurts’ legs?
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh proved to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL during his tenure with the 49ers. However, while Saleh’s schemes consistently gave fits to traditional pocket passers, the Niners struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks. Over the past two seasons, the 49ers faced quarterbacks that averaged more than 20 rushing yards per game 14 times and allowed those signal-callers to accumulate 47.6 rushing yards per game on 5.9 yards a carry.www.chatsports.com
