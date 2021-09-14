CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

4 major developments in Brunswick County considered this week

By Preston Lennon
portcitydaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK COUNTY — The expansive, vacant tracts of land spread across Brunswick County have garnered steady interest from developers in recent months. It’s become common to see at least four large-scale projects get proposed each month in a range of locations: the western reaches of the county that border South Carolina, the vast interior through which Highway 17 flows, and the northeastern corner marked by Leland.

portcitydaily.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Planning Board#Anderson Tract Specs#The Anderson Tract#Ncdot#Hardee Tract Specs#Stone Nc#The Hardee Tract#Sawyer Rivers Farms#Hh Multi
The Associated Press

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy