High school volleyball rankings: Assumption remains perfect to cement No. 1 status in MaxPreps Top 25

By Aaron Williams, MaxPreps.com
MaxPreps
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Durango field is deep – real deep – with four teams in the MaxPreps Top 25, including No. 3 Mater Dei, No. 7 Marymount, No. 23 Mercy and No. 24 Vista Murrieta. Assumption, led by legendary coach Ron Kordes, are 16-0 after winning the Adidas LIVT over the weekend and look poised, early on, to grab their 23rd Kentucky state title. Led by junior hitter and preseason MaxPreps All-American Sydney Helmers, the Rockets sliced through the LIVT field with wins over St. Ursula Academy, Maryville and Mother McAuley.

