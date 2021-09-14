CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

By Gary A. Warner/Oregon Capital Bureau
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLQe0_0bvyC8Ey00 Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing window

Oregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9.

After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything.

"Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications director for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcV3U_0bvyC8Ey00 The first day has often been seen as a chance for candidates to throw down their marker first, a show of confidence to scare off potential challengers sitting on the fence over whether to run or not. Former Rep. Knute Buehler, R-Bend, filed on Sept. 7, 2017 — the first possible day — to run for governor in 2018. He followed up with an early fundraising blitz that left any primary challengers hustling to catch up. He won the primary and went on to run in the most expensive governor's race in state history, eventually losing to incumbent Gov. Kate Brown.

Despite expectations of a possible crowded field of candidates vying to run for the governor's seat that Brown has to vacate due to term limits, there were three candidates who filed on the first day, none among the political high-flyers rumored to be in the mix for the state's top job. Retired textile company operator Wilson Bright and customer care representative Michael Trimble — both Portland Democrats — and White City chiropractor Amber Richardson, a Republican, could claim the front of the race at least for a day.

There would be no Buehlers this year to make a big splash. It's a different time and a different race.

No big names — yet

While the election might say "go," political reality and yet another disruption in life caused by COVID-19 resulted in something short of a stampede. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has announced he will run for another six-year term. House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, wants to make the jump to the governor's job. Bureau of Labor and Industries Commissioner Val Hoyle has nixed rumors she will run for governor and wants another four years in her current job.

None signed up on Sept. 9. By 5 p.m., the site listed just 19 people filed: three candidates for governor, six candidates for district attorney of various counties, six running for circuit judgeships, two for commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries, and two Republicans who signed up for the race to face Wyden, Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe and Jo Rae Perkins of Albany, the unsuccessful GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUJRT_0bvyC8Ey00 None of the biggest names who have either announced for office or are in the political rumor mills had officially jumped in.

So …what exactly happened?

On the official state Election Calendar, it was the first day to file to run for office in the May 2022 primaries. But in some ways the races started long ago and won't have a final field for several months.

The 60 House and 30 Senate seats are on hold until long-delayed maps can be approved to show candidates and voters exactly where they are running or voting. That could happen as early as late this month or as late as early next year.

And Oregon's six — up from five — congressional seats are also on hold until maps are available, even though the U.S. Constitution doesn't require members of Congress to be residents of their district, just the state.

Some candidates are in no hurry. The closing deadline is 180 days away, on March 8, 2022. For every Buehler who jumps in early to get an initial burst of attention and campaign money, there are many stories of candidates who waited until right before the deadline for a different kind of surprise, lulling opponents into thinking they have the race to themselves then signing up.

Potential candidates

The official candidate sign-up sheet is also only one of the ways candidates can test the waters for 2022. Dozens of potential candidates have a running start by filing to create campaign finance committees even before officially entering a race. Incumbents can wait to file updated "amendments" and those already in office looking to switch to a different race can often take all or most of their stored campaign cash with them when amending their fundraising statements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQZre_0bvyC8Ey00 Already, 71 candidates for various offices have created candidate political action committees to gather cash for a 2022 race.

While the secretary of state may not allow candidates for the House and Senate to sign up for a specific district, candidates who want to take a guess can sign up to raise funds for a specific district, then switch when the final maps are approved by the Oregon Supreme Court.

Candidates for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House have to sign up to run with the state, but that is pretty much it. Fundraising is governed by the Federal Elections Commission. All five incumbents — four Democrats and one Republican — have committees, as have several potential challengers. Add in the U.S. Senate and more than 20 federal campaign finance committees for seats representing Oregon in Washington are trolling for dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3OPu_0bvyC8Ey00 One of the ironies of the deadline is that the most notable news wasn't the 15 lesser-known candidates who said they were running, but one who said he wasn't. State Rep. Bill Post, R-Keizer, the former conservative talk show host turned House member, said he wouldn't be making a bid for a return to office next year.

"I don't believe the writers of our Oregon Constitution intended for 'citizen legislators' to stay in office for years and years but rather, to let the next citizen step up and serve," Post said in announcing his "retirement" from office.

There's likely to be a sizable list of people looking to step up to fill Post's spot if and when there is a seat with a district on a map to actually run for.

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

{loadposition sub-article-02}

RELATED STORIES

- Are you ready for more politics? Itâ€™s electioneering season

- Check your mailbox soon for Beaverton runoff election ballot

- Recall petition filed against Portland Mayor Wheeler

- Oregonians split over reasons for Wheeler recall

- Campaign finance reform proposed in Columbia County

- Council rescinds decision to take URA plan to the voters

- St. Helens moots change to City Council elections

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sandy Post

Delay pushes lawmakers to edge on redistricting

House is scheduled to return Sept. 25 after COVID results in testing; deadline for lawmakers to act is Sept. 27.A confirmed coronavirus case and its after-effects will push the Oregon House close to a Sept. 27 deadline for lawmakers to approve congressional and legislative redistricting plans. The House will reconvene Saturday, Sept. 25, just days before the deadline set by the Oregon Supreme Court for lawmakers to complete their work. If they do not, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will take over legislative redistricting and a special panel named by the high court will oversee congressional redistricting. Any adopted plan...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Metz, Liebman: Every voter in every state should vote by mail

Samuel Metz is a physician from Southwest Portland. Robert Liebman is a professor of sociology at Portland State University.Voting by mail scares politicians. But the scared politicians keeps changing. Today, Republican legislators fear that voting by mail will skew elections Democratic. Twenty-five years ago, however, Oregon's Democratic governor vetoed the Republican proposal to switch to voting by mail. He feared voting by mail would skew elections Republican. How the wheel turns. And keeps turning. This year, Vermont's Republican governor coaxed a partial vote-by-mail bill out of his legislature only over objections of skeptical Democrats. Now, with two decades of voting...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Goodrum: Businesses, households need broadband connection to succeed

Gioia Goodrum of McMinnville is the 2021 chair of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce.As Oregonians continue to rebuild from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our lawmakers in Washington must do everything in their power to help our economy and provide everyone with the same opportunities for success. Oregon's representatives can make significant positive progress in support of these goals by passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The U.S. Senate passed the bill with broad support — the House should not wait to move the bill and its crucial funding for broadband, roads, bridges and...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Mark Shull condemned for comparing COVID mandates, Holocaust

Community groups, Jewish Federation of Greater Portland decry Clackamas County commissioner's Facebook postClackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull is facing backlash after reposting a Facebook meme appearing to equate COVID-19 health and safety mandates to the subjugation faced by members of the Jewish faith during the Holocaust. Shull's actions come just three weeks after a Clackamas County employee was arrested after reportedly spray-painting a large Nazi swastika on the sidewalk next to a memorial for a Black man who died soon after attempting suicide while incarcerated at the Clackamas County Jail. Additionally, Shull posted the image days following the celebration of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
City
Prineville, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Sandy Post

Loftsgaarden will lead Mt. Hood National Forest

Meta Loftsgaarden previously served as the Executive Director for the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board. Meta Loftsgaarden will serve as the supervisor of the Mt. Hood National Forest beginning in October. Loftsgaarden previously served as the Executive Director for the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, a state agency that supports community-based conservation, habitat restoration and improved water quality. She succeeds Richard Periman, who took a position in the Pacific Northwest Regional Office as the Regional Tribal Strategist last winter. In the interim, Duane Bishop has served as temporary Forest Supervisor and will return to his normal role as Deputy Forest Supervisor on...
POLITICS
Sandy Post

OPINION: Together we can remove barriers to civic engagement

Raising children is a lot of work. So, let's make it easier for families to participate in community and civic events.As a working parent to two young children, my desire to be deeply engaged in civic activities often rubs up against the realities of juggling household needs, employer commitments, a pandemic puppy, and elusive self-care aspirations. The recent return to in-person learning for my second-grader only further complicated routines, now that drop-off and pick-up no longer take place in our kitchen. That said, I know (albeit in the back of my mind) that civic engagement is vital to the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Sandy Post

Specter of COVID-19 deaths moves to southern, northeastern Oregon

Cases and deaths had been clustered in the most populous counties before; now hot spots include Wallowa.The death toll from COVID-19 continues to mount, but the impact has moved away from the metropolitan area, which has seen higher levels of vaccinations, and into the rural counties, which has seen, on average, lower vaccination rates. For context: Wallowa experienced one more reported death on Thursday, Sept. 16, than Multnomah County. But as of 2020, Wallowa's population was just under 7,400, compared to Multnomah's estimated. 815,000. And as of Sept. 16, Wallowa's vaccination rate is 55.8% with at least one dose; Multnomah's...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Clackamas Women's Services to honor heroes across county

Awards going to Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, nurse Katie Schafer, Camp HOPE volunteer Mary KochClackamas Women's Services, Clackamas County's primary agency supporting those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, will host its annual Pathways Community Awards on Thursday to honor local heroes for their critical contributions towards breaking cycles of intrapersonal abuse. Community members can tune in to CWS's ceremony via livestream at 5:30 p.m. The link will be made available here shortly before the event begins. The one-hour program will include inspirational personal testimonies about lived experiences related to intrapersonal abuse, human resilience and community, with opportunities...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Knute Buehler
Person
Val Hoyle
Sandy Post

Meet Clackamas County clerk candidate Catherine McMullen

McMullen filed for the office of Clackamas County clerk Thursday, cheered on by a small group of supporters in attendance.West Linn resident Catherine McMullen filed for the office of Clackamas County clerk Thursday morning, Sept. 9, and is now set to begin campaigning for the May 2022 primary election. "Today is a big day, not just for the campaign, but for furthering democracy in Clackamas County," McMullen said in a statement. Clackamas County's clerk, a nonpartisan position held by Sherry Hall since 2003, is responsible for conducting elections and keeping public records. In a press release announcing McMullen's candidacy,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy mayor launches bid for Oregon governor

Stan Pulliam declares intent to to make his candidacy official in the Republican primary. It's official: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in the race to be governor. Pulliam announced his gubernatorial candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 7, during a Meinig Memorial Park press conference. Candidates can file for the May 2022 primary election beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline is March 8, 2022. Pulliam considers his involvement in spearheading the "Open Oregon" movement in January the impetus of his decision to explore running for governor. The "Open Oregon" movement encouraged businesses to reopen New...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Alderman: Congress must pass paid leave policy for all families now

Sherri Alderman is a developmental-behavioral pediatrician in Oregon and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Early ChildhoodI am a pediatrician and a mother. Children are at the center of my everyday work professionally, yet I can still remember what it felt like to be a new mom. I recall coming home from the hospital feeling a complete lack of knowledge about what parenthood truly looked like — and certainly no experience yet. Lucky for me, what I did have was state-funded paid parental leave that afforded me the time to figure it all out. During this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sandy Post

Are you ready for more politics? It's electioneering season

Candidates begin to line up for many statewide offices as summer semi-officially draws to a close.Ready or not, Oregon, the 2022 election season is here. Labor Day weekend of odd-numbered years is the traditional kick-off of serious campaign activity aimed at the ballot voters will mark in 14 months. If anything, 2021 has a running start. The busy summer needs a primer to catch up on what's happened and what's coming up that will have an impact on the ballot voters will see for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. A wide-open governor's race that for the first time...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Electioneering#Oregon Supreme Court#State#Wilson Bright#Democrats#House#Republicans#Gop#U S Senate#Congress#The Oregon Supreme Co
Sandy Post

COVID-19 update: County reaches peak case count

Cases remain on the rise as students return to in-person instruction countywide, the Public Health Division reports.As Clackamas County-area school districts return to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rate surpassing the original peak in December 2020. In the week between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7, 720 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county, with the current case count at 1,094 — the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county's Public Health Division reported on Aug. 8. According to the report, positive cases among vaccinated county residents are...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Governor: Curtailing school activities could speed drop in COVID-19 cases

'We're in a dire state, but I am seeing some signs that this is going to level out in the next week.'Schools should cancel or curtail some extracurricular activities to help Oregon maintain what appears to be the beginning of a decline from record high numbers of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, Sept. 7. Multiple forecasts during the past week showed a peak in the two-month surge of infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Hospitals remain nearly full and case reports are still twelve times what they were in early July. The fragile ebb in the...
EDUCATION
Sandy Post

Competing plans unveiled for legislative, congressional maps

Lawmakers see drafts and plan public hearings Sept. 8-13 before special session later this year.Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unveiled contrasting visions for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts in the next decade, as seen in newly released draft maps. The redistricting committees met jointly for 40 minutes on Friday, Sept. 3, to present maps that will be the focus of virtual public hearings starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Alternative plans must be submitted by the close of business Sept. 8; they will be posted on the Oregon Legislature's website if they comply with redistricting standards set out by law. "I know...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Sandy Post

Trainor: Working Oregonians deserve bold action this Labor Day

Graham Trainor is president of the Oregon AFL-CIO, the statewide federation of labor unions representing more than 300,000 Oregonians.The stories have become so commonplace they often go unnoticed. We know through newspapers, television, and social media that we are in a crisis. We see it on the masked faces of children in school, unsure that another way of life is possible. We see it in full emergency rooms, beds rolled into hallways, and ambulances told to go somewhere else. We see it in the shadows beneath the eyes of workers toiling long hours for supremely profitable corporations, no longer given...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
Sandy Post

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up.As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that they will rely on "fatality management trucks" to store bodies. "Hospital morgues hold fewer than 10 deceased people, and funeral homes are having difficulty keeping up," Providence announced in a press release. Each temporary morgue truck will be blessed by Providence spiritual care chaplains, the organization noted. A D V E...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Case dismissed for charity owner who allegedly breached contracts

Northwest Giving Hope owner Corey Stark is banned from charitable solicitations in Oregon following a settlement.On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Michael C. Wetzel dismissed a legal case against Corey Stark, founder of the now-dissolved Northwest Giving Hope Foundation. Stark was on trial for allegedly failing to honor the financial terms of multiple service contracts between him and his customers. The case was dismissed following a settlement reached Aug. 2 between Stark and Oregon Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum prohibiting Stark from several actions — including soliciting money or contributions through his foundation or any other charitable...
OREGON CITY, OR
Sandy Post

Oregon taxpayers will get record $1.9 billion back next year

State economists offer estimates as they present quarterly revenue forecasts to lawmakers.Oregon taxpayers will get a record $1.9 billion off their personal income taxes in 2022 as a result of tax collections exceeding projections in 2019. For the average taxpayer with household income of $67,500, the savings will amount to $850, according to rough estimates that state economists furnished to lawmakers Wednesday during a presentation of the state's quarterly economic and revenue forecast. For the median household — half with household incomes around $35,000 to $40,000, and half below that range — the estimated savings is $420. The share of...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Perry: Instead of high graduation standards, lawmakers give out participation trophies

Micah Perry is a program assistant for external affairs at Portland's Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon's free-market public policy research organization. In this summer's Olympic Games, Oregon natives Kim Hill and Ryan Crouser showed up, pushed themselves, and earned gold medals. Those medals have meaning — to them, to their team, and to their country. You don't get that kind of meaning with a participation trophy. It's too bad the state's governor and legislature seem to disagree. On July 14, Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 744 into law, which allows Oregon students to graduate from high school without having...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
29
Followers
366
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy