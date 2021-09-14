CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Sandler, Letterman, more react to the death of Norm MacDonald

Cover picture for the articleNorm MacDonald, one of the most beloved cast members of "Saturday Night Live" in the '90s, passed away on Sept. 14 after a secret battle with cancer. Deadline reported that Norm privately fought cancer for nine years. Norm, who often thrilled his fans with his dry wit and deadpan delivery, kept his health issues hidden from even those closest to him. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic," his longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra said. "He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly." After his death, many of his fellow comedians and Hollywood stars publicly mourned his death on social media.

