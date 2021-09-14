CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

107 Mothers won Best Screenplay Award of the Orizzonti Competition

By Hollywood Reporter
filmneweurope.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLesya has committed a crime of passion which brings her a seven-year sentence in one of Odessa’s women’s correctional facilities. She has just given birth to her first child, and now she is entering a world populated only by women: inmates, nurses and wardens, women of all ages, wives and widows, daughters, sisters, pregnant women, and women with children. If not for the color of the uniform, it would sometimes be hard to tell who is who.

filmneweurope.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay - TIFF Begins as 'Macbeth' Eyes NYFF Opening Kickoff

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE at Golden Rose National Film Festival 2021: A Twisted World

VARNA: Marius Kurkinsky’s period drama A Twisted World, produced by ARS Digital Studio, will screen in the main competition of the 39th Golden Rose National Film Festival (23–29 September 2021). The film is a personal adaptation of a short story of the same name from Nikolay Haytov’s famous book Wild Stories, which was released in 1967 and translated into 28 languages.
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Best Screenplays to Buy on Amazon

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Picture this: You’re curled up with your favorite book that also happens to be your favorite movie. Spending more time at home the past year has resulted in an uptick in book sales, and film screenplays are a unique way for cinephiles to dive deep into their favorite films. Reading a screenplay can be an exercise in imagination, and an opportunity to see a film...
SHOPPING
filmneweurope.com

The Crossing awarded in IFF Zlín

We would love to inform to you that the feature animated film THE CROSSING / Přes hranici was awarded at ZLIN FILM FESTIVAL yesterday – Special Jury Prize in a Feature Films in the Youth Category (Niklas Teng – Chairman of Jury)!!!. The largest and the oldest film festival of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenplay#Cooking#The European Film Award#Czech#Negativ#Hypermerket Film And#Mothers#Slovak#Punkchart#Endorfilm#Hypermarket Film#Sk#Arthouse Traffic#The Czech Film Fund#Eur
filmneweurope.com

Budapest Classics Film Marathon Pays Tribute to Iconic Figures of Hungarian Cinema

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute - Hungary is organising, for the fourth time, the Budapest Classics Film Marathon. Budapest’s largest international film event will begin on 21 September 2021. The six-day celebration offers more than 70 recently restored classics in themed sections at various venues around the capital. The Marathon...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Compartment No 6 Wins ICFF Manaki Brothers 2021

BITOLA: Jani-Petteri Passi, the cinematographer of the Finnish/German/Estonian/Russian coproduction Compartment No 6 / Hytti No 6 by Juho Kuosmanen, received the Golden Camera 300 at the 42nd edition of the International Cinematographers' Film Festival Manaki Brothers. The festival took place in Bitola from 16 to 21 September 2021. The decision...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Sanremo to Represent Slovenia in Oscar Race

LJUBLJANA: Sanremo, Miroslav Mandić's drama about aging, has been selected as Slovenia’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a Slovenian/Italian coproduction supported by the Slovenian Film Centre. The film, starring renowned Slovenian actors Sandi...
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Frontier Epic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films is getting in the Nicolas Cage business. The studio has acquired “Butcher’s Crossing,” a frontier epic that stars the off-beat, Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins,” slides behind the camera on this one. He wrote the script, as well. It’s an adaptation of a novel by John Williams. The film is produced by Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
filmneweurope.com

FILM+ Programme Announces Projects Selected for 2021-2022

BUCHAREST: Four long documentaries, one feature film, eleven short fiction films, one short animated film and one medium length fiction film have been selected from 91 projects for the 6th edition of FILM+, the alternative programme supporting independent film productions from Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Greece. Conceived as a...
MOVIES
The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
ENTERTAINMENT
Footwear News

Worst-Dressed at the 2021 Emmy Awards, According to You

The 2021 Emmy Awards is always an occasion to make a statement on the red carpet. This year’s black tie affair featured an array of bold and statement-making looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded select celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many actors’ and actress’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock, surprise and confusion over a variety of celebrities’ outfits that appeared on the carpet throughout the evening. From colorful suits to supersized sleeves, discover some of the 2021 Emmy Awards’ worst...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Stunning Black-and-White Gown with a New Short 'Do

Tiffany Haddish just stole the show at the Venice International Film Festival. The ﻿Girls Trip ﻿actress rolled up to event in a Cruella de Vil-esque two-toned gown from the Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The color-blocked dress featured a white bodice with a square top and a black, pleated skirt. Haddish paired the dress with black shoes from Le Silla.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

A Steven Spielberg Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Steven Spielberg is the only director in the history of the industry to see their filmography rack up at least $10 billion at the box office, and that’s all the more impressive when you consider The Lost World: Jurassic Park is the only time he’s ever helmed a sequel outside of the Indiana Jones franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Kate Winslet Nabs Emmy Award in Plunging Dress and Pointy Jimmy Choo Pumps

Kate Winslet earned her second Emmy Award in an all-black outfit. The “Titanic” alum hit the red carpet of the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday evening before being awarded Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.” She dressed in a black look, complete with a custom black Giorgio Armani Privé dress with a V-neck and bell sleeves. She added Fred Leighton Jewels to the outfit including bracelets, earrings and rings. She also carried a black clutch bag. For her shoes, Winslet chose a classic silhouette. She wore Jimmy Choo Romy pumps in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Gets Remake at Warner Bros. Written by Tony Nominee Matthew López (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” has been hired to write a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard” at Warner Bros. The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and has what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer-producer...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy