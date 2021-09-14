Beyond the Box Score: Defense optional

Admit it: you wanted a reason to stop watching on Saturday night. Kentucky was moving the ball at will and the Missouri offense had a few hiccups and you were thinking, “just one more score by Kentucky and I’m moving on with my night.” I will certainly admit I was thinking it. But Missouri never gave me that reason to turn it off, so I, like you, sat through all stressful 60 minutes of the game, knowing that Kentucky was the much better team and that the Tigers still had a chance to win up until that final drive.