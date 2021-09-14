CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA G League: 2021-22 season to begin in November with new format

 7 days ago
Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the NBA G League announced a new innovative format to its 2021-22 season structure featuring a 36-game regular season and an expanded Showcase Cup.

The 30 teams will begin the season with a 14-game tournament starting on Nov. 5. The teams will be split into four regional groups and play 12 intragroup games in their home markets.

The four teams with the top winning percentages from each group, along with the next-best four teams, will advance to the single-elimination tournament to determine the winner of the Showcase Cup. The champions will receive a trophy and monetary prize.

Following the Showcase Cup, team records will reset and the 36-game regular season will tip off on Monday, Dec. 27. The top six teams in each conference will qualify for the playoffs in a traditional format, set to begin in April 2022.

The showcase will include the debut of Capitanes de la Ciudad de México. The team will be based in Fort Worth, Texas, and play all of its games on the road in the Showcase Cup due to travel restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Capitanes and the Ignite will not participate in the G League regular season.

