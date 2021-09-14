Fathom Events is Bringing Universal Monsters Back to Theaters

You know it’s getting closer to Halloween when you start hearing more and more about horror movies that want to capitalize on the spooky season of candy and treat or treating by scaring you half to death (The Conjuring, for example), or just grossing you out with gore galore (Evil Dead, which, funnily enough, I share my name with its main protagonist). Some of the most effective films that have fit into the former category have been found footage films, such as Blair Witch. By putting the audience in the perspective of the film, it creates that connection that is unique to that style of a horror movie. The Paranormal Activity series has been one of the most recognizable names in horror cinema, and like it or not, they’ve been successful enough for us to get to the seventh installment of the franchise, although Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will launch straight on Paramount+ when it premieres October 29, coinciding nicely with Halloween 2021.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO