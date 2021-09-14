CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fathom Events is Bringing Universal Monsters Back to Theaters

By Christian Dawson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic horror is set to return to the cinema just in time for the Halloween season. Fathom Events is working in conjunction with Universal Studios to bring four of their classic monster movies back as part of the 90th anniversary. The movies will be aired as double features in participating theaters on Saturday, October 2, and October 30. The Universal monsters set to be revived are Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Wolf Man.

