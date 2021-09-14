How bad is the NFC North right now? Well, the Vikings are in first place
If the NFL season ended today, your Minnesota Vikings would be … crowned champions of the NFC North!. Yes, it is that bad in the league's only fully defeated division. The Vikings, Packers, Bears and Lions opened the 2021 season by allowing 140 points and losing by a combined 66 on Sunday. Because the Vikings were the only team to not lose to an NFC opponent, they get the conference-record tiebreaker and therefore sit atop the worst division in football.www.chatsports.com
