Newark International Film Festival screens East Orange SWEP student film
EAST ORANGE, NJ — A short documentary titled “Beyond the Barrel: An East Orange Story,” which was produced by students of the East Orange Summer Work Experience Program with the help of award-winning broadcast journalist and filmmaker Samson Styles, was selected for a special free screening during the Newark International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11. Following the screening, there was a panel discussion featuring the participating students and Styles.essexnewsdaily.com
