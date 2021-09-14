CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

By Gary A. Warner/Oregon Capital Bureau
Hillsboro News-Times
 9 days ago
Oregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9.

After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything.

"Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications director for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcV3U_0bvy7V4600 The first day has often been seen as a chance for candidates to throw down their marker first, a show of confidence to scare off potential challengers sitting on the fence over whether to run or not. Former Rep. Knute Buehler, R-Bend, filed on Sept. 7, 2017 — the first possible day — to run for governor in 2018. He followed up with an early fundraising blitz that left any primary challengers hustling to catch up. He won the primary and went on to run in the most expensive governor's race in state history, eventually losing to incumbent Gov. Kate Brown.

Despite expectations of a possible crowded field of candidates vying to run for the governor's seat that Brown has to vacate due to term limits, there were three candidates who filed on the first day, none among the political high-flyers rumored to be in the mix for the state's top job. Retired textile company operator Wilson Bright and customer care representative Michael Trimble — both Portland Democrats — and White City chiropractor Amber Richardson, a Republican, could claim the front of the race at least for a day.

There would be no Buehlers this year to make a big splash. It's a different time and a different race.

No big names — yet

While the election might say "go," political reality and yet another disruption in life caused by COVID-19 resulted in something short of a stampede. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has announced he will run for another six-year term. House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, wants to make the jump to the governor's job. Bureau of Labor and Industries Commissioner Val Hoyle has nixed rumors she will run for governor and wants another four years in her current job.

None signed up on Sept. 9. By 5 p.m., the site listed just 19 people filed: three candidates for governor, six candidates for district attorney of various counties, six running for circuit judgeships, two for commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries, and two Republicans who signed up for the race to face Wyden, Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe and Jo Rae Perkins of Albany, the unsuccessful GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUJRT_0bvy7V4600 None of the biggest names who have either announced for office or are in the political rumor mills had officially jumped in.

So …what exactly happened?

On the official state Election Calendar, it was the first day to file to run for office in the May 2022 primaries. But in some ways the races started long ago and won't have a final field for several months.

The 60 House and 30 Senate seats are on hold until long-delayed maps can be approved to show candidates and voters exactly where they are running or voting. That could happen as early as late this month or as late as early next year.

And Oregon's six — up from five — congressional seats are also on hold until maps are available, even though the U.S. Constitution doesn't require members of Congress to be residents of their district, just the state.

Some candidates are in no hurry. The closing deadline is 180 days away, on March 8, 2022. For every Buehler who jumps in early to get an initial burst of attention and campaign money, there are many stories of candidates who waited until right before the deadline for a different kind of surprise, lulling opponents into thinking they have the race to themselves then signing up.

Potential candidates

The official candidate sign-up sheet is also only one of the ways candidates can test the waters for 2022. Dozens of potential candidates have a running start by filing to create campaign finance committees even before officially entering a race. Incumbents can wait to file updated "amendments" and those already in office looking to switch to a different race can often take all or most of their stored campaign cash with them when amending their fundraising statements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQZre_0bvy7V4600 Already, 71 candidates for various offices have created candidate political action committees to gather cash for a 2022 race.

While the secretary of state may not allow candidates for the House and Senate to sign up for a specific district, candidates who want to take a guess can sign up to raise funds for a specific district, then switch when the final maps are approved by the Oregon Supreme Court.

Candidates for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House have to sign up to run with the state, but that is pretty much it. Fundraising is governed by the Federal Elections Commission. All five incumbents — four Democrats and one Republican — have committees, as have several potential challengers. Add in the U.S. Senate and more than 20 federal campaign finance committees for seats representing Oregon in Washington are trolling for dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3OPu_0bvy7V4600 One of the ironies of the deadline is that the most notable news wasn't the 15 lesser-known candidates who said they were running, but one who said he wasn't. State Rep. Bill Post, R-Keizer, the former conservative talk show host turned House member, said he wouldn't be making a bid for a return to office next year.

"I don't believe the writers of our Oregon Constitution intended for 'citizen legislators' to stay in office for years and years but rather, to let the next citizen step up and serve," Post said in announcing his "retirement" from office.

There's likely to be a sizable list of people looking to step up to fill Post's spot if and when there is a seat with a district on a map to actually run for.

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

Hillsboro News-Times

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 23, 2021

This week in letters published in the News-Times: thoughts on a proposed tobacco ban and voting rights legislation.Flavored tobacco ban will hurt minority-owned businesses Like many immigrants who've helped build and support this great country, I decided to bring my talent, education, and ambition to the U.S. to contribute to the community and to build a life. Earlier this year, I bought the 7 Star Convenience Store in Washington County. Today, I employ four people and I support my wife and our two daughters. Along with selling essential goods like milk, eggs and bread, I sell tobacco and it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

EDITORIAL: It's past time for independent redistricting

We aren't impressed with a system in which lawmakers choose their own constituents.Like many Oregonians, we've taken great interest in the proposals for new legislative and congressional maps that have come out of Salem this month. And we think our reaction mirrors that of many Oregonians as well: We don't like what we see. It's as predictable as the sun rising: Democrats want to draw district lines that will shore up and perhaps expand their already-wide majorities, Republicans want to draw district lines that will give them a fighting chance at legislative control of a state where they haven't held...
SALEM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Delay pushes lawmakers to edge on redistricting

House is scheduled to return Sept. 25 after COVID results in testing; deadline for lawmakers to act is Sept. 27.A confirmed coronavirus case and its after-effects will push the Oregon House close to a Sept. 27 deadline for lawmakers to approve congressional and legislative redistricting plans. The House will reconvene Saturday, Sept. 25, just days before the deadline set by the Oregon Supreme Court for lawmakers to complete their work. If they do not, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will take over legislative redistricting and a special panel named by the high court will oversee congressional redistricting. Any adopted plan...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Gov. Kate Brown visits Forest Grove vaccination clinic

The governor highlighted Washington County's tops-in-Oregon vaccination rate against COVID-19.Gov. Kate Brown stopped by Forest Grove Wednesday evening, Sept. 22, where a combination of government mandates and hyperlocal organizing have driven COVID-19 vaccination rates higher than any other county in Oregon. Washington County, Oregon's second-most populous county as well as one of its most racially diverse, leads the state with an adult vaccination rate over 80%. Brown visited a community vaccine clinic hosted by Adelante Mujeres and the county government at the Forest Grove Farmers Market. The Forest Grove-based nonprofit organization has been focused on community outreach for Spanish speakers...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Metz, Liebman: Every voter in every state should vote by mail

Samuel Metz is a physician from Southwest Portland. Robert Liebman is a professor of sociology at Portland State University.Voting by mail scares politicians. But the scared politicians keeps changing. Today, Republican legislators fear that voting by mail will skew elections Democratic. Twenty-five years ago, however, Oregon's Democratic governor vetoed the Republican proposal to switch to voting by mail. He feared voting by mail would skew elections Republican. How the wheel turns. And keeps turning. This year, Vermont's Republican governor coaxed a partial vote-by-mail bill out of his legislature only over objections of skeptical Democrats. Now, with two decades of voting...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Lawmakers shuffle redistricting plans as special session looms

Legislative plan must get a final vote by the end of September or courts could step in and draw state, federal districtsThe shape of the 2022 election could take a step forward Monday, Sept. 20, with a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Kate Brown. While Brown can call a special session, she can determine neither its length nor its scope. But in making the announcement, Brown said she hoped it would be short and stick to approved new district maps to be used for legislative and congressional seats in time for the 2022 election. What exactly the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hillsboro News-Times

Specter of COVID-19 deaths moves to southern, northeastern Oregon

Cases and deaths had been clustered in the most populous counties before; now hot spots include Wallowa.The death toll from COVID-19 continues to mount, but the impact has moved away from the metropolitan area, which has seen higher levels of vaccinations, and into the rural counties, which has seen, on average, lower vaccination rates. For context: Wallowa County experienced one more reported death on Thursday, Sept. 16, than Multnomah County. But as of 2020, Wallowa's population was just under 7,400, compared to Multnomah's estimated 815,000. And as of Sept. 16, Wallowa's vaccination rate is 55.8% with at least one dose;...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Organizers turn creative to bridge vaccine gaps

Washington County leads the state in vaccination rate while disparities persist. According to the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority, Washington County leads the state with 80.5% of adults vaccinated, more than 386,000 people. But communities of color are thought to be lagging behind in vaccination rate compared to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Public weighs in on redistricting â€” will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about proposed maps that sketch out congressional, state House and Senate changes.A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House and Senate redistricting committees held back-to-back-to-back hearings Wednesday to take online testimony on eight proposals for mapping out political districts to be used beginning in 2022. The start of what will be 12 public hearings could determine the electoral future of Oregon for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hillsboro News-Times

Westside Economic Alliance names new executive director

Gail Greenman, a West Linn resident and former Oregon Farm Bureau lobbyist, will lead the regional group.The Westside Economic Alliance has announced the hiring of a new executive director. Gail Greenman took the reins this week at the WEA, a business advocacy group in Washington and west Clackamas counties. Greenman, who lives in West Linn, previously worked as director of national affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau, a lobbying position. The WEA announced Greenman's hiring Thursday, Sept. 9. "WEA is a strong economic voice, representing the communities and businesses in the region," Greenman said in a statement that accompanied the...
WEST LINN, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County first to hit 80% threshold for vaccinated adults

The county has been leading the state in adult vaccinations for months, officials said. Washington County this week just reached the 80% threshold for getting shots in arms for its adult residents, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. Washington County is not only the first county in Oregon to reach the 80% mark, it has also led the charge with the Beaver State's highest vaccination rates for the past four months, said county spokesperson Mary Sawyers. Hood River County is just behind in second place, with a 79.6% vaccination rate as of Thursday, Sept. 9. Multnomah...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Opinion: Redistricting is vital. Here's how to get involved.

State lawmaker Christine Drazan says Oregonians will need to speak up to ensure a fair redistricting process.In less than a month the Legislature is scheduled to finalize the redistricting process and Oregon's congressional and legislative districts could take on new boundaries. What exactly is redistricting? To put it simply, it's a constitutional obligation to rebalance political boundaries based on population from the U.S. Census. The Legislature is choosing who represents which voters. There are rules to follow for completing this process, and when the rules are ignored it is called gerrymandering. A report highlighted by Axios revealed...
POLITICS
Hillsboro News-Times

Alderman: Congress must pass paid leave policy for all families now

Sherri Alderman is a developmental-behavioral pediatrician in Oregon and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Early ChildhoodI am a pediatrician and a mother. Children are at the center of my everyday work professionally, yet I can still remember what it felt like to be a new mom. I recall coming home from the hospital feeling a complete lack of knowledge about what parenthood truly looked like — and certainly no experience yet. Lucky for me, what I did have was state-funded paid parental leave that afforded me the time to figure it all out. During this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hillsboro News-Times

Are you ready for more politics? It's electioneering season

Candidates begin to line up for many statewide offices as summer semi-officially draws to a close.Ready or not, Oregon, the 2022 election season is here. Labor Day weekend of odd-numbered years is the traditional kick-off of serious campaign activity aimed at the ballot voters will mark in 14 months. If anything, 2021 has a running start. The busy summer needs a primer to catch up on what's happened and what's coming up that will have an impact on the ballot voters will see for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. A wide-open governor's race that for the first time...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hillsboro News-Times

Sen. Wyden urges improved access to mental health care

On World Suicide Prevention Day, he calls for federal intervention to fix insurance practices and address a worker shortage.On World Suicide Prevention Day and the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sen. Ron Wyden put out a call to fellow lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to bolster access to mental health services. "So many veterans across our state, literally, every nook and cranny of Oregon today are up against a crushing combination of mental health challenges," Wyden said Friday, Sept. 10, from the Southwest Portland offices of Lines for Life, a suicide and substance abuse prevention network...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County commissioners to hold town hall

The meeting will cover the county's allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act and plans for spending relief money. Washington County commissioners will answer questions from the community at a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday morning, Sept. 18. County Chair Kathryn Harrington and the other four elected commissioners —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
