New Haven mayor, police chief begin weekly violence briefings; 'our community deserves safety'
NEW HAVEN — Officials want residents to have more information on violence in the city and what is being done to end it. To that end, Mayor Justin Elicker and Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez Tuesday held the first in a planned series of weekly briefings, seeking to provide residents with more information, particularly about shootings and killings that continue to affect life in the community.www.nhregister.com
Comments / 0