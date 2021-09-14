CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Billie Eilish Teams Up With Nike for Vegan Air Jordans in Slime Green

By Maxwell Rabb
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vegan singer Billie Eilish is working with Nike to debut a leather-free Air Jordan that will feature her signature slime green, and we got a sneak peek of the kicks ahead of the drop. The “Ghost Green” color mirrors Nike’s signature Don C Legacy 231 and “Gatorade” design sneakers, picked out by Eilish during a 2019 feature with Complex. The sneakers are rumored to be completely vegan due to Eilish’s consistent plant-based activism as well as Nike’s recent sustainability measures.

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Cardi B Teases Her Reebok Collection in a Sheer Catsuit, Red Jacket & Chunky Lug-Sole Boots

Cardi B has another bold collection with Reebok on the way. Teasing the collaboration on Instagram last night, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper recruited a few models to show off pieces from the capsule. Cardi B herself, though, stuck with her bold signature style in a baby bump-highlighting sheer catsuit and a cherry red cropped jacket. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. For fans of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan Holiday 2021 Release Information

Editor’s Notes: You’re never far from rumors and speculation surrounding upcoming Nike releases, even less so when it comes to its coveted Air Jordan lineup. Throughout the year it’s hard to know which sources to trust, when to start getting your hopes up, and when to prepare for disappointment. The life of a sneakerhead – summarised.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike Adds "Red Lipstick" to the Air Jordan 14 Low

Following Aleali May’s “Fortune” iteration, Nike‘s Air Jordan 14 Low has been reworked once again — this time, in “Red Lipstick.”. The upcoming women’s sneaker is dominantly covered in stark black and crafted from premium matte leather material. Meanwhile, striking pops of red can be found on the tongue, throat and collar. Sticking to the colorway’s name, the insoles are printed with red lipstick marks along with a white Jumpman logo. Rounding out the silhouette are the jeweled badge on the lateral and the speckled black midsoles accompanied by a silver midfoot shank.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Maggie Baird
SneakerFiles

Jordan Brand Unveils Holiday 2021 Collection

Jordan Brand just unveiled the Holiday 2021 Air Jordan collection, which will start to release in October. Included in the lineup, we have the Air Jordan 1 in four colorways which include the ‘Bred Patent’ that will be one of the last releases of the year. We also have the Air Jordan 3 ‘Camo’ releasing and two color options of the Air Jordan 5. Also dropping for the colder months is the Air Jordan 9, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, and two colorways of the Air Jordan 14.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Look at Billie Eilish’s Style Evolution

Billie Eilish is ready to make her Met Gala debut. The Grammy-winning artist is one of the four stars Vogue has chosen to co-chair this year’s Met Gala, the theme of which is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Eilish will be joined by Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. This year’s event, taking place today, will be the first for all four co-chairs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Air Jordans#Slime Green#Don C Legacy 231#Pva Sneakers#Ocean Collectiv Ayana#Nike Air Jordans#Future Market Insights#Pinatex#Oscar De La Renta
hotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 Gets Official Images: Release Details

Billie Eilish has been a style icon of sorts for the younger generation and as a result of her success, she has been able to secure herself a collaboration with the likes of Jordan Brand. Jumpman is one of the biggest entities in sneakers, and in just a few weeks, she will get her own Air Jordan 1 KO, as well as an all-new Air Jordan 15.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

“Emerald Green” Patterns Land On This Stealthy Nike Air Max 97

Months removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 97 is ostensory ramping up the production cycle as it continues to emerge in brand-new styles. For its latest ensemble, Christian Tresser’s revolutionary design has indulged in a predominantly “Black” scheme complete with minimal “Emerald Green” contrast. Akin to other...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Gold Accents Spice Up The Nike Air Max Plus “Sisterhood”

As an inclusive sportswear brand, Nike doesn’t only sell women’s apparel and footwear but also empowers its audience of women to break barriers in the sports realm and beyond. The concept of sisterhood, as well as the connection between beauty and strength, is explored and celebrated by the upcoming, women’s-exclusive Nike Air Max Plus “Sisterhood.”
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Levels Up For A New “Have A Good Game” Offering

Sneakers have long transcended beyond an audience of athletes to become staple footwear to just about everyone. Nike has even been actively creating styles inspired by different audiences, as we have seen from their “Have A Good Game” Pack. The gaming-inspired collection continues to expand as it scores a brand-new Nike Air Force 1 offering.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Golf Digest

Drake teams up with Nike on NOCTA Golf Collection

The artist Drake’s Nike NOCTA line is set to launch its first golf apparel and accessory collection, with Brooks Koepka recently offering a peek at what’s in store. The four-time major champ sampled some of the styles at the Tour Championship earlier this month as well as in the most recent issue of Golf Digest.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Birmingham Star

Billie Eilish puts condition to her designers

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish undoubtedly made heads turn with her look at Met Gala 2021, especially with her ensemble. The 19-year-old artist was seen sporting a peach strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta at the fashion event. For the unversed, Billie wore the label's dress only after they agreed to her condition of stop using fur.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Gets Dressed in Mustard Yellow Corduroy

Nike‘s Air Jordan 1 Low SE has been given a fall-ready makeover. Arriving in a mustard yellow shade, the silhouette is covered in soft corduroy material. The textile has been added onto the toeboxes, quarters and tongues featuring a light tan hue. Meanwhile, suede can be found on the mudguards, eyestays, collars, heels and Swooshes dressed in mustard yellow. Other standout design elements include the red-orange ball-and-wings logo on the heel, the Jumpman motif on the tongue and Michael Jordan‘s signature #23 hit on the lace keeper. Rounding off the look are the white midsoles and wheat outsoles.
APPAREL
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy