4 takeaways from the play of Kirk Cousins vs. the Bengals in Week 1

What were some key takeaways from the performance of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals?. After an eventful offseason for Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback finally got the chance to get back down to business on the field at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. While his COVID-19 vaccine status remains a cloud and a potential problem for the team, the Pro Bowl signal-caller is still a vital cog in what head coach Mike Zimmer is trying to accomplish this season.