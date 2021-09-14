CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

4 takeaways from the play of Kirk Cousins vs. the Bengals in Week 1

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat were some key takeaways from the performance of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals?. After an eventful offseason for Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback finally got the chance to get back down to business on the field at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. While his COVID-19 vaccine status remains a cloud and a potential problem for the team, the Pro Bowl signal-caller is still a vital cog in what head coach Mike Zimmer is trying to accomplish this season.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
chatsports.com

What to expect from Bengals rookies in Week 1 vs. Vikings

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals will be relying on a few rookies to have breakout performances this year, and that starts in the first game. The NFL is back and for the first time in 2021, fans will get to see their starters...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals: 6 star performances from overtime win vs. Vikings in Week 1

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Minnesota Vikings in their first game of the 2021 season and boy, was it a fun one or what? Not only did the Bengals win 27-24 in overtime but they mostly looked good doing it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Bengals: Inactives for Week 1

The Vikings are slight favorites to win their opening regular season game. That makes sense when you look at the matchup. The Bengals are coming off year where they went 4-11. While the Vikings weren’t perfect at 7-9 in 2020, the team did look better than Cincinnati did. The two...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Journal-News

ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ season-opening win over Vikings

The Cincinnati Bengals needed some overtime magic to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in their opener, but they are hoping their first September victory since 2018 can be a spark for the rest of the season. After the Vikings tied the game with a last-second field goal, the Bengals...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears vs Bengals Week 2 Game preview

Everything is relative in the NFL. Parity is the name of the game and the league will humble teams quickly. While on paper it’s easy to look at the Bengals as a team that has won six games the last two years, but that is a little misleading. Obviously, Joe...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pro Bowl#Getty Images#American Football#Minnesota Vikings
AllBengals

Watch: Bengals Defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi Sacks Kirk Cousins

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense had a great training camp and preseason. They picked up where they left off in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Cincinnati had two first quarter sacks—both from the defensive tackle spot. B.J. Hill and Larry Ogunjobi brought down Kirk Cousins. Watch Ogunjobi's sack below.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Will Justin Fields start in Week 2 vs. the Bengals?

The Chicago Bears looked hapless at times on offense in their 2021 NFL season debut. They committed 2 turnovers, averaged fewer than 5 yards per play, and are left with a quarterback quandary. Bears QB Justin Fields played a handful of snaps in his first game as a pro while Andy Dalton struggled.
NFL
USA Today

Vikings vs. Bengals: Top photos from the Week 1 game

The Vikings made a strong effort to fix the holes in their defense through free agency. At first, that side of the ball looked good. Minnesota’s revamped group forced Cincinnati to punt three times. The Vikings offense stalled out quite a bit, but Kirk Cousins was able to find Adam Thielen in the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins is the reason why Kirk Cousins has not been successful

Throughout his NFL career, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn’t been able to get out of his own way in order to reach his highest goals. When looking at some of the passing leaders around the NFL from Week 1, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and his 351 passing yards ranked as the fourth-most in the entire league.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Bears vs. Bengals: What to watch for in Week 2

The 2021 NFL season started out with a bang last weekend. We saw many games go down to the wire and plenty of surprises, as well. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears, they were not one of the surprise teams of Week 1. This Sunday, they’ll host a 1-0 Cincinnati Bengals...
NFL
Bring Me The News

Kirk Cousins needs to let it fly against the Cardinals

Looking at his stats, Kirk Cousins had a solid day against the Bengals. With 352 yards passing, a pair of touchdowns and a game-tying drive, he did enough to give the Vikings a chance to win. But heading into Sunday's matchup against Arizona, the Vikings are going to need more...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Winners from Week 2 vs Bengals

The Chicago Bears were able to hold on and win their first game of the season versus the Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 20-17. It was another one of those “win ugly” games, but the defense played strong in the clutch and the offense did enough to put the game away late.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals: Weekly MVPs from Week 2 loss vs. Bears

It was hard to find key players who showed out in the 20-17 loss for the Cincinnati Bengals after some poor performances on both sides of the ball but here are your offensive, defensive, special teams, and rookie players of the week. Bengals Weekly MVPs. Offensive MVP: Tyler Boyd. The...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals: Enough with the conservative play-calling on offense

After the Cincinnati Bengals narrowly lost to the Chicago Bears 20-17 in Week 2 and something has become very apparent — The offensive play-calling is questionable right now. What can be changed?. The criticism of Cincinnati’s recent play-calling is it’s simply too predictable and conservative. The Bengals are running the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy