Part of Pokémon’s celebration of 25 years will include a new animated movie, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. It will premiere on Netflix on October 8, but there are some goodies to look forward to in the meantime. Trainers with Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield will be able to sign up here by September 25 to receive Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi in their games on October 7, and both of these Pokémon will feature in the movie. There will also be an event with Pokémon Go when the movie premieres, though we don’t have any details about that yet. Here’s the synopsis for the movie:

