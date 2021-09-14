CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Never seen them before. Definitely have to check it out. Thnx.

By Tafkam Hokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

sportswar.com

She was awesome in Fargo..I will have to check it out

Sounds like Netflix’s Peppermint. Which was watchable. ** -- Hoakie82 09/15/2021 4:19PM. Mary E. Winstead has a nice smart/tough/attractive mix (link-pic) -- Tuckahokie 09/15/2021 11:01AM. I can agree. I told my wife that she reminded me of Rambo. ** -- IB4TECH 09/15/2021 10:41AM. You must log in before you can...
TV & VIDEOS
realtor.com

‘Good Bones’ Reveals a DIY Craze We’ll Bet You’ve Never Seen Before

On “Good Bones,” Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen Laine, are adept at renovating homes so they look and feel unique, while still having broad appeal to buyers. And on the latest episode, they go all-out to find some fun new ways to strike a balance that’s creative and crowd-pleasing.
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

Paramedic issues warning as to why you should ALWAYS take your baby’s nappy off first if burnt by hot water

A PARAMEDIC has issued a warning to parents revealing why removing your child’s nappy in a burns accident should always be the first thing you do. The mum and CEO of the Australian parenting organisation Tiny Hearts Education, Nikki Jurcutz, said nappies are designed to adsorb liquid, so if a child is burnt by hot water, it can cause serious injury.
ACCIDENTS
#Nrv
Amomama

Neighbors Feared Old Empty House Had Ghosts, but One Brave Woman Set Foot inside and Froze — Story of the Day

Everyone avoided the house in my neighborhood because they thought it was haunted. But when I finally found the courage to enter the place, I was frozen stiff by what I saw. Everyone feared the big old house in my neighborhood. My neighbors said they would sense something strange every time they passed the house, and because they feared the house was haunted, they kept their children and themselves away from it.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “I only want certain friends in my wedding and don’t want to feel obligated having others”

Hey guys good morning. A friend of mine who I went to college just got married last week and I was one of his grooms men. I wouldn’t say he’s one of my best friends but he’s a great guy who I lived 3 years with. I think he does consider me a close friend, I was the only grooms men who isn’t related to him. Well here’s my thing. I am getting married next August and I already have my grooms men. They are all my really close boys and my close cousins. I kinda feel obligated to have my college friend be in my wedding but I don’t really want him to. Is it really messed up if I don’t include him in my wedding party. Still invite him but like I said I only want my real close ones to be standing with me at the altar. Well he mentioned to me that he can’t wait to be in my wedding and I didn’t respond to his comment. How do I break it to him with out sounding like a jerk!!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Groom’s autistic brother goes viral for touching best man’s speech

A groom’s autistic younger brother gave a touching best man’s speech that went viral and has now been viewed by more than six million people online.Newlyweds Jonah and Maddy Waldron shared the speech given by 23-year-old Sam Waldron to their TikTok page, where it has also been liked more than 766,000 times. @scoutrueandfam We are so lucky to have you in our lives Sam! ❤️ #wedding #weddingtiktok #bestman #bestmanspeech ♬ original sound - Waldron Fam Sam told the 170-person wedding reception that his older brother was his “hero” and “never looked down on me” in the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
northernvirginiamag.com

Tysons Corner Center’s New Garçon Mèlaninè & Co. Has Boys’ Clothing Like You’ve Never Seen Before

When Alicia Abbington found out that her hip boyswear brand, Garçon Mèlaninè & Co., was among the three small businesses that won Tysons Corner Center’s first DreamStart competition—a Shark Tank-style program that provides an incubator for up-and-coming companies—she admits that she cried. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Abbington, who, as a result, was able to open a pop-up boutique in August at the retail destination. “Tysons gets so much foot traffic. You see people from everywhere.” So, who does she credit for helping her land a top spot? Son JJ, of course. He joined her when she presented her concept to a five-judge panel who would decide the winners. “He got up there and said, ‘I’m the face of Garçon,’” she says. “Honestly, I think that’s what sealed the deal. … He’s my muse and told the story without telling the story.” Visit the shop, and you’ll find plenty of pieces perfect for your fella—comfy pants, trendy jackets, and personality-filled tees. Here, her back-to-school picks for your little dude.
APPAREL
sportswar.com

Well, what I think might be new to you might be a daily drinker instead,

But here are some generally available bourbons/ryes that I really enjoy. Old Forester 1920, Makers Cask or any of their wood series releases, Whistle Pig Piggyback Rye, Four Roses Single Barrel, Elijah Craig barrel proof when available, John J Bowman. If you find nothing in this list that you enjoy, I suggest turning to some other beverage choice!
DRINKS
sportswar.com

I can walk wearing shorts and a t-shirt down to ~57F

It is 64 degrees and I've already seen 5 people wearing jackets :/ -- FfxStationHokie 09/21/2021 07:25AM. Heh, heh, still tee-shirts and shorts here...stepped outside 63 this morn. -- `lag 09/21/2021 10:16AM. Reminds me of working on/under a computer floor many years ago... -- `lag 09/21/2021 10:25AM. You must log...
ENVIRONMENT
sportswar.com

Don't worry ,your Playboy collection will be surfing the web soon!

Has anyone seen/read anything about how you might be able to block the new -- 1994Wahoo 09/21/2021 09:32AM. There is a hack I've seen - if I can find it again, I'll post it here for -- QBSacker 09/21/2021 10:26AM. Don't worry ,your Playboy collection will be surfing the web...
INTERNET
sportswar.com

They can learn how to "flop" better when being held to draw flags.

Doesn’t sound like the coaches have a clue what happened or -- djp 09/20/2021 8:03PM. Can players suddenly start shedding blocks when they couldn’t before -- hooincarolina 09/20/2021 8:46PM. They can learn how to "flop" better when being held to draw flags. ** -- Jim C 09/21/2021 09:19AM. Not necessarily...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Reminds me of working on/under a computer floor many years ago...

Under it connecting cables etc. So yeah, we're wearing sweaters etc in there. Funny b/c it might have been 90 degrees outside, so we step outside to take a break etc..and we're all wearing warm clothes still trying to warm up. Probably some folks wondering what the heck was going on.

Comments / 0

