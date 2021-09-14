Never seen them before. Definitely have to check it out. Thnx.

Hey guys good morning. A friend of mine who I went to college just got married last week and I was one of his grooms men. I wouldn’t say he’s one of my best friends but he’s a great guy who I lived 3 years with. I think he does consider me a close friend, I was the only grooms men who isn’t related to him. Well here’s my thing. I am getting married next August and I already have my grooms men. They are all my really close boys and my close cousins. I kinda feel obligated to have my college friend be in my wedding but I don’t really want him to. Is it really messed up if I don’t include him in my wedding party. Still invite him but like I said I only want my real close ones to be standing with me at the altar. Well he mentioned to me that he can’t wait to be in my wedding and I didn’t respond to his comment. How do I break it to him with out sounding like a jerk!!

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 18 HOURS AGO