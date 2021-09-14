Never seen them before. Definitely have to check it out. Thnx.

When Alicia Abbington found out that her hip boyswear brand, Garçon Mèlaninè & Co., was among the three small businesses that won Tysons Corner Center’s first DreamStart competition—a Shark Tank-style program that provides an incubator for up-and-coming companies—she admits that she cried. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Abbington, who, as a result, was able to open a pop-up boutique in August at the retail destination. “Tysons gets so much foot traffic. You see people from everywhere.” So, who does she credit for helping her land a top spot? Son JJ, of course. He joined her when she presented her concept to a five-judge panel who would decide the winners. “He got up there and said, ‘I’m the face of Garçon,’” she says. “Honestly, I think that’s what sealed the deal. … He’s my muse and told the story without telling the story.” Visit the shop, and you’ll find plenty of pieces perfect for your fella—comfy pants, trendy jackets, and personality-filled tees. Here, her back-to-school picks for your little dude.
