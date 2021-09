Less than a month since his DUI scandal, Sam Hunt is on the verge of a musical comeback. On Tuesday (September 7), the country singer teased a brand-new single titled "23" that is scheduled to drop on Thursday. In a 23-second clip, the star is seen visiting a recording studio with his bandmates. The singer previewed "23" in 2020 when he shared an acoustic performance of the song as part of a virtual music festival amid the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. "No matter where I go/ No matter what I do/ I'll never be 23 with anyone but you," he crooned during the track’s teaser. The song is set to drop at 6am ET.

