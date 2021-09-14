CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

By Gary A. Warner/Oregon Capital Bureau
Oregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9.

After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything.

"Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications director for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcV3U_0bvy5SUL00 The first day has often been seen as a chance for candidates to throw down their marker first, a show of confidence to scare off potential challengers sitting on the fence over whether to run or not. Former Rep. Knute Buehler, R-Bend, filed on Sept. 7, 2017 — the first possible day — to run for governor in 2018. He followed up with an early fundraising blitz that left any primary challengers hustling to catch up. He won the primary and went on to run in the most expensive governor's race in state history, eventually losing to incumbent Gov. Kate Brown.

Despite expectations of a possible crowded field of candidates vying to run for the governor's seat that Brown has to vacate due to term limits, there were three candidates who filed on the first day, none among the political high-flyers rumored to be in the mix for the state's top job. Retired textile company operator Wilson Bright and customer care representative Michael Trimble — both Portland Democrats — and White City chiropractor Amber Richardson, a Republican, could claim the front of the race at least for a day.

There would be no Buehlers this year to make a big splash. It's a different time and a different race.

No big names — yet

While the election might say "go," political reality and yet another disruption in life caused by COVID-19 resulted in something short of a stampede. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has announced he will run for another six-year term. House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, wants to make the jump to the governor's job. Bureau of Labor and Industries Commissioner Val Hoyle has nixed rumors she will run for governor and wants another four years in her current job.

None signed up on Sept. 9. By 5 p.m., the site listed just 19 people filed: three candidates for governor, six candidates for district attorney of various counties, six running for circuit judgeships, two for commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries, and two Republicans who signed up for the race to face Wyden, Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe and Jo Rae Perkins of Albany, the unsuccessful GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUJRT_0bvy5SUL00 None of the biggest names who have either announced for office or are in the political rumor mills had officially jumped in.

So …what exactly happened?

On the official state Election Calendar, it was the first day to file to run for office in the May 2022 primaries. But in some ways the races started long ago and won't have a final field for several months.

The 60 House and 30 Senate seats are on hold until long-delayed maps can be approved to show candidates and voters exactly where they are running or voting. That could happen as early as late this month or as late as early next year.

And Oregon's six — up from five — congressional seats are also on hold until maps are available, even though the U.S. Constitution doesn't require members of Congress to be residents of their district, just the state.

Some candidates are in no hurry. The closing deadline is 180 days away, on March 8, 2022. For every Buehler who jumps in early to get an initial burst of attention and campaign money, there are many stories of candidates who waited until right before the deadline for a different kind of surprise, lulling opponents into thinking they have the race to themselves then signing up.

Potential candidates

The official candidate sign-up sheet is also only one of the ways candidates can test the waters for 2022. Dozens of potential candidates have a running start by filing to create campaign finance committees even before officially entering a race. Incumbents can wait to file updated "amendments" and those already in office looking to switch to a different race can often take all or most of their stored campaign cash with them when amending their fundraising statements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQZre_0bvy5SUL00 Already, 71 candidates for various offices have created candidate political action committees to gather cash for a 2022 race.

While the secretary of state may not allow candidates for the House and Senate to sign up for a specific district, candidates who want to take a guess can sign up to raise funds for a specific district, then switch when the final maps are approved by the Oregon Supreme Court.

Candidates for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House have to sign up to run with the state, but that is pretty much it. Fundraising is governed by the Federal Elections Commission. All five incumbents — four Democrats and one Republican — have committees, as have several potential challengers. Add in the U.S. Senate and more than 20 federal campaign finance committees for seats representing Oregon in Washington are trolling for dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3OPu_0bvy5SUL00 One of the ironies of the deadline is that the most notable news wasn't the 15 lesser-known candidates who said they were running, but one who said he wasn't. State Rep. Bill Post, R-Keizer, the former conservative talk show host turned House member, said he wouldn't be making a bid for a return to office next year.

"I don't believe the writers of our Oregon Constitution intended for 'citizen legislators' to stay in office for years and years but rather, to let the next citizen step up and serve," Post said in announcing his "retirement" from office.

There's likely to be a sizable list of people looking to step up to fill Post's spot if and when there is a seat with a district on a map to actually run for.

The Times

EDITORIAL: It's past time for independent redistricting

We aren't impressed with a system in which lawmakers choose their own constituents.Like many Oregonians, we've taken great interest in the proposals for new legislative and congressional maps that have come out of Salem this month. And we think our reaction mirrors that of many Oregonians as well: We don't like what we see. It's as predictable as the sun rising: Democrats want to draw district lines that will shore up and perhaps expand their already-wide majorities, Republicans want to draw district lines that will give them a fighting chance at legislative control of a state where they haven't held...
SALEM, OR
The Times

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 23, 2021

The Times receives letters about back-to-school in Beaverton, Washington County business regulations and more.Flavored tobacco ban will hurt minority-owned businesses Like many immigrants who've helped build and support this great country, I decided to bring my talent, education, and ambition to the U.S. to contribute to the community and to build a life. Earlier this year, I bought the 7 Star Convenience Store in Washington County. Today, I employ four people and I support my wife and our two daughters. Along with selling essential goods like milk, eggs and bread, I sell tobacco and it makes up 50% of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Metz, Liebman: Every voter in every state should vote by mail

Samuel Metz is a physician from Southwest Portland. Robert Liebman is a professor of sociology at Portland State University.Voting by mail scares politicians. But the scared politicians keeps changing. Today, Republican legislators fear that voting by mail will skew elections Democratic. Twenty-five years ago, however, Oregon's Democratic governor vetoed the Republican proposal to switch to voting by mail. He feared voting by mail would skew elections Republican. How the wheel turns. And keeps turning. This year, Vermont's Republican governor coaxed a partial vote-by-mail bill out of his legislature only over objections of skeptical Democrats. Now, with two decades of voting...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Goodrum: Businesses, households need broadband connection to succeed

Gioia Goodrum of McMinnville is the 2021 chair of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce.As Oregonians continue to rebuild from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our lawmakers in Washington must do everything in their power to help our economy and provide everyone with the same opportunities for success. Oregon's representatives can make significant positive progress in support of these goals by passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The U.S. Senate passed the bill with broad support — the House should not wait to move the bill and its crucial funding for broadband, roads, bridges and...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Juvenile hearings referee named to circuit judgeship

Governor names Michele Rini, who has spent 15 years in her position and succeeds the retiring Jim Fun on Oct. 1.Michele Rini, currently a juvenile hearings referee, will succeed Jim Fun as a Washington County Circuit Court judge. Gov. Kate Brown announced Rini's appointment, which takes effect Oct. 1. Fun retires Sept. 30 after 15 years on the bench. "Michele Rini has deep roots in Washington County, and has long served her community as a juvenile hearings referee on this court," Brown said in a statement. "Her experience, compassion, and work ethic will enable her to hit the ground running."...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Oregon rent hikes capped at 'relatively tame' 9.9% in 2022

The statewide rent control doesn't include recent inflation or the tightening multi-family vacancy rate. Landlords across Oregon may jack up rents as much as 9.9% in 2022, state officials say.Â  The Department of Administrative Services approved the statewide maximum increase, which takes effect next calendar year, under an emergency rent control law enacted by lawmakers three years ago.Â  Since then, the max rent hike OK'd had been 10.3% in 2019, 9.9% in 2020, and 9.2% in 2021. The law doesn't apply to new construction — or any rental built within the last 15 years.Â  That might seem like a steep...
The Times

Tigard assesses homeless issue firsthand

Police look at the entire city, making observations and reporting them back to the Tigard City Council.On the heels of the formation of a newly formed task force to look at homelessness issues in Tigard, a recent assessment by police shows that providing basic needs — access to electricity and bathrooms — may help reduce litter and address other immediate needs as well. In August, the Tigard City Council approved the formation of a Community Homelessness Assessment & Response Team (also known as CHART) to look at long term issues related to homeless individuals in the city. A D...
Portland Tribune

Tigard assistant city manager search moves forward

The plan is to hire a second assistant city manager who would be in charge of finance and infrastructure. Tigard's selection of a new assistant city manager is ongoing after the city closed its application process Sept. 7. Plans now are to review those applications and determine next steps in the selection process.
TIGARD, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Knute Buehler
Person
Val Hoyle
The Times

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
The Times

Lawmakers shuffle redistricting plans as special session looms

Legislative plan must get a final vote by the end of September or courts could step in and draw state, federal districtsThe shape of the 2022 election could take a step forward Monday, Sept. 20, with a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Kate Brown. While Brown can call a special session, she can determine neither its length nor its scope. But in making the announcement, Brown said she hoped it would be short and stick to approved new district maps to be used for legislative and congressional seats in time for the 2022 election. What exactly the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Times

Organizers turn creative to bridge vaccine gaps

Washington County leads the state in vaccination rate while disparities persist. According to the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority, Washington County leads the state with 80.5% of adults vaccinated, more than 386,000 people. But communities of color are thought to be lagging behind in vaccination rate compared to white county residents. Data from earlier this summer shows that when 71.3% of white adults in Washington County had received at least one dose, only 58.7% of Latinos had done the same. Community organizers say concerns about side effects and a lack of trust in government entities are common barriers...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Specter of COVID-19 deaths moves to southern, northeastern Oregon

Cases and deaths had been clustered in the most populous counties before; now hot spots include Wallowa.The death toll from COVID-19 continues to mount, but the impact has moved away from the metropolitan area, which has seen higher levels of vaccinations, and into the rural counties, which has seen, on average, lower vaccination rates. For context: Wallowa County experienced one more reported death on Thursday, Sept. 16, than Multnomah County. But as of 2020, Wallowa's population was just under 7,400, compared to Multnomah's estimated 815,000. And as of Sept. 16, Wallowa's vaccination rate is 55.8% with at least one dose;...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Electioneering#Oregon Supreme Court#State#Wilson Bright#Democrats#House#Republicans#Gop#U S Senate#Congress#The Oregon Supreme Co
The Times

Brian Decker announces bid for Washington County DA

The Beaverton resident and public defender has support from several prominent Oregon progressives.A Beaverton public defender says he will challenge incumbent Kevin Barton for the office of Washington County district attorney. Beaverton resident Brian Decker is an attorney with Metropolitan Public Defender, where he serves disadvantaged children, according to his campaign announcement. Before moving to Oregon, Decker also served as a prosecutor for the United States Attorney's Office in Tucson, Arizona, where tried eight federal felony jury trials involving drugs and human trafficking, according to Decker's LinkedIn profile. We need to reimagine safety and justice in our community, to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Tigard to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees

City still negotiating with unions, but requirement likely in place by mid-NovemberTigard has become the latest jurisdiction mandating that its employees must receive a COVID-19 vaccination. "Last Thursday, we informed the team that we'll be mandating vaccines," Tigard City Manager Steve Rymer said Friday, Sept. 10. "We've communicated that we'd like to have something in place by mid-November. At the same time, we are talking to our unions about the process, so we have to have the conversations with them as well." While no final mandate dates have been set, Rymer said the city wants to make sure there...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Public weighs in on redistricting â€” will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about proposed maps that sketch out congressional, state House and Senate changes.A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House and Senate redistricting committees held back-to-back-to-back hearings Wednesday to take online testimony on eight proposals for mapping out political districts to be used beginning in 2022. The start of what will be 12 public hearings could determine the electoral future of Oregon for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Times

Westside Economic Alliance names new executive director

Gail Greenman, a West Linn resident and former Oregon Farm Bureau lobbyist, will lead the regional group.The Westside Economic Alliance has announced the hiring of a new executive director. Gail Greenman took the reins this week at the WEA, a business advocacy group in Washington and west Clackamas counties. Greenman, who lives in West Linn, previously worked as director of national affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau, a lobbying position. The WEA announced Greenman's hiring Thursday, Sept. 9. "WEA is a strong economic voice, representing the communities and businesses in the region," Greenman said in a statement that accompanied the...
WEST LINN, OR
The Times

Are you ready for more politics? It's electioneering season

Candidates begin to line up for many statewide offices as summer semi-officially draws to a close.Ready or not, Oregon, the 2022 election season is here. Labor Day weekend of odd-numbered years is the traditional kick-off of serious campaign activity aimed at the ballot voters will mark in 14 months. If anything, 2021 has a running start. The busy summer needs a primer to catch up on what's happened and what's coming up that will have an impact on the ballot voters will see for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. A wide-open governor's race that for the first time...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Times

Opinion: Redistricting is vital. Here's how to get involved.

State lawmaker Christine Drazan says Oregonians will need to speak up to ensure a fair redistricting process.In less than a month the Legislature is scheduled to finalize the redistricting process and Oregon's congressional and legislative districts could take on new boundaries. What exactly is redistricting? To put it simply, it's a constitutional obligation to rebalance political boundaries based on population from the U.S. Census. The Legislature is choosing who represents which voters. There are rules to follow for completing this process, and when the rules are ignored it is called gerrymandering. A report highlighted by Axios revealed...
POLITICS
The Times

Sen. Widen urges improved access to mental health care

On World Suicide Prevention Day, he calls for federal intervention to fix insurance practices and address a worker shortage.On World Suicide Prevention Day and the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sen. Ron Wyden put out a call to fellow lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to bolster access to mental health services. "So many veterans across our state, literally, every nook and cranny of Oregon today are up against a crushing combination of mental health challenges," Wyden said Friday, Sept. 10, from the Southwest Portland offices of Lines for Life, a suicide and substance abuse prevention network...
PORTLAND, OR
