City planning helicopter display

After receiving a Cobra AH-1 helicopter last month, the City of Lebanon is working on plans for its display. According to City Code Administrator Joe Berkich, who has been involved with the project, the helicopter is in the process of getting a new paint job. "We have had a meeting with the engineer to design the mounting pedestal. We are working on a plan to have the helicopter on display for the Veterans Day ceremony,” Berkich said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.