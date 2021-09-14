CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Marine killed in Kabul remembered as hero

Lebanon-Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old U.S. Marine from Indiana was remembered as a hero during a funeral in his hometown of Logansport on Tuesday.

lebanon-express.com

The Independent

Taliban soldiers accused of killing and mutilating 8-month pregnant policewoman

Taliban soldiers allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant policewoman in the city of Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor province in Afghanistan. While the hardline group has denied the allegations, a report by BBC News citing three sources said that the Taliban beat and shot the woman, identified as Banu Negar, in front of her husband and children on Saturday.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
PETS
Indiana State
CBS Miami

French Forces Kill ISIS Leader Believed To Be Responsible For Sgt. La David Johnson’s Death

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Justice, finally, for a local hero and his family. The man believed to be responsible for the death of Sgt. La David Johnson from Miami Gardens is dead. French forces killed Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara affiliate. French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement on Twitter early Thursday, saying “Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was neutralized by French forces.” French officials announced he died from wounds suffered in a strike on a motorbike carrying two people during a French-led air and ground operation in Mali. The operation took place in august. They added that...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
#U S Marine#Kabul
Birmingham Star

Explosion reported in Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 18 (ANI): An improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in Kabul's PD13 area, local media reported on Saturday. At least two people got injured in the explosion, the TOLO news agency reported. This story is still developing and more information is awaited. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged...
MIDDLE EAST
Valley News

Indio Marine killed in Kabul bombing to be honored by hometown today

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez of Indio, one of 13 service members killed in last month's bombing in Afghanistan, will be memorialized over the course of three days starting today. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department will hold a three-day long remembrance ceremony for Lopez, who died at the age of 22, starting with a procession today, a public viewing Friday and a memorial service Saturday. Lopez and 12 other service members died Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country. Thursday's procession will start at 5:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn, located at 69855 East Ramon Road, Cathedral City. The procession will pass the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station, located on 73705 Gerald Ford Drive in Palm De.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Shootout in northwest Pakistan kills 7 soldiers, 5 militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military raided a militant hideout in the country’s restive northwestern region bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed seven soldiers and five insurgents, the military said Wednesday. The Pakistani Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility for the incident and saying they had ambushed the troops. The...
MILITARY
WIBC.com

Public Procession Route For Logansport Marine Killed in Kabul

LOGANSPORT, Ind.- A public funeral for Logansport native US Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will take place September 14th. The 22 year-old marine was one of the 13 military service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan by a suicide bomber on August 26th. Sanchez is scheduled to arrive at 10:30am at Grissom...
LOGANSPORT, IN

