Tastiest brews near Brockton: Brockton Beer Company to open taproom at the end of October

Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22, but pumpkin-spiced everything already seems to be everywhere. Whether you live for pumpkin spice or are more of a fan of pumpkin spice jokes, you might want to give these delectable fall-inspired Brockton-area treats a second look. From cider sangria with kissed caramel vodka to apple pie baby back ribs and pumpkin cinnamon pancakes, there's something for just about everyone. There's even a fall-inspired treat for man's best friend. Here are 10 local places that take autumn-inspired specialties to the next level and might just make you fall for fall-flavored foods all over again.

BROCKTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO