CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castle Rock, CO

Is 15-year-old Kaden Lebsack your favorite ‘American Ninja Warrior’ winner of all time? [POLL]

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNnd9_0bvy490o00

American Ninja Warrior ” crowned its Season 13 winner on Monday, September 13 and fans are already busy debating whether he’s the G.O.A.T. Kaden Lebsack , a 15-year-old rookie contestant from Castle Rock, Colorado, beat out dozens of other competitors to claim the trophy on NBC’s long-running reality TV show. This year the age requirement dropped from 19 to 15, so the timing was perfect for Lebsack to audition for “Ninja Warrior” (he’s been training since he was just 10 years old). Is he your favorite winner of all time? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 costumes, judges and host

Known as “Super K,” Lebsack was a stand-out from the first moment he appeared on Season 13. He finished the Qualifiers round on top with a time of 1:49.09. In the Semifinals, he finished third with 4:13.92, behind only Jay Lewis and Joe Moravsky . In the National Finals, Lebsack’s Stage 1 time of 2:13.95 put him in fourth place behind Jake Murray , Kyle Soderman and Isaiah Thomas . He cleared Stage 2 with the leading time of 3:01.44 and then became the first rookie in history to clear Stage 3, clocking in at 7:06.10. Lebsack was declared the last man standing in Stage 4, where he was deemed the winner of “American Ninja Warrior.”

What will Kaden Lebsack do with the $100,000 prize money? “I promised my family a trip to Disneyland,” he told his local Colorado publication . The athlete also gave this advice to future competitors: “If you train as hard as you can and never give up, it’s very possible your dreams will come true.”

SEE Sound off with other reality TV fans in our forums

The first five “American Ninja Warrior” winners all failed Stage 3, so they didn’t claim any prize money: Levi Meeuwenberg , David Campbell , Brent Steffensen , Brian Arnold and Joe Moravsky . In Season 7, Geoff Britten and Isaac Caldiero both completed Stage 4, though Britten had a slower time. Drew Drechsel was the last man standing in Seasons 8, 10 and 11, finally completing Stage 4 on his last try. More recently, Daniel Gil earned the trophy in Season 12 when he won the Power Tower Playoff.

This 13th season was filmed with additional Covid-19 safety protocols, and the national finals took place in Las Vegas. “American Ninja Warrior” is a seven-time Emmy nominee for NBC, earning top bids in the Best Competition Program category four times ( 2016-2019 ). The current hosts are Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GoldDerby

Don’t forget: Wednesday’s ‘Big Brother 23’ is airing later than usual — and there’s another Friday episode this week

If you thought last week’s “Big Brother 23” TV schedule was wacky, well, get ready for another one. There won’t be five hours of “Big Brother” this week, but you do have to adjust your viewing schedule again because Wednesday’s episode is airing at 10/9c and there is another Friday episode. The Wednesday, Sept. 22 episode got bumped back to accommodate the two-hour premiere of “Survivor 41,” which marks the return of the grandfather of reality competition programs after it was sidelined by COVID-19 for more than a year. Following its supersized return, “Big Brother 23” will air its final Veto...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 41’ schedule: Two-hour season premiere airs Wednesday, September 22 on CBS

It’s official. After a 16-month break, “Survivor” finally returns to the airwaves on Wednesday, September 22. We know what you’re thinking: what took so long?! Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, CBS’s reality TV show could not travel abroad until production received the proper go-ahead from the Fiji government, which they got earlier this year. The cast and crew then had to endure quarantine procedures and safety protocols to make sure everything went off without a hitch. With all of that out of the way, let’s get to the all-important “Survivor 41” schedule. Bookmark this page as we’ll keep updating as...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ cast: Who do YOU want to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest? [POLL]

We’re inching closer and closer to the “BB23” finale, and just as important as finding out who will win the $750,000 grand prize is learning who will be named America’s Favorite Houseguest. This special honor comes with its own cash prize ($25,000) and eternal bragging rights as viewers’ most-loved player of the summer. Julie Chen Moonves will hand over the check during the live finale on September 29, and while it’s still a bit early to cast your official votes at CBS, we want to know which “Big Brother 23” cast member YOU want to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest....
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Sight unseen, ‘Survivor 41’ fans think Deshawn Radden will win: He’s ‘charming, devious, resilient’

“Survivor 41” doesn’t even premiere until September 22, but fans already think they know who will win: Deshawn Radden. This 26-year-old medical student from Miami, FL, who describes himself as “charming, devious, resilient,” will start out the game as a member of the blue Luvu tribe (see the tribe divisions). Deshawn leads Gold Derby’s early winner predictions with 4/1 odds, just ahead of his Luvu tribe-mate, ex-NFL player Danny McCray, at 5/1 odds. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ odds? Hurry and make your “Survivor 41” predictions before next Wednesday’s debut. SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’ “Every time I...
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Castle Rock, CO
GoldDerby

Suni Lee (‘Dancing with the Stars’): The Olympic champion looked like a potential Mirror Ball champion during her jive [WATCH]

Coming onto “Dancing with the Stars” as an Olympic gymnast is a double-edged sword. On one hand you’ve got the athletic conditioning, flexibility, and acrobatic skills to handle complex dance choreography. On the other hand, everyone knows that, so expectations are bound to be sky high. So Suni Lee had a lot to live up to when she took to the dance floor for the first time during the season 30 premiere on Monday, September 20. Watch her jive above. SEEJoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Watch her historic quickstep with same-sex partner Jenna Johnson Predictably, Lee put nary a foot wrong...
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

Martin Kove (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Did ‘Cobra Kai’ star really deserve such a low, low score for his paso doble? [WATCH]

As lighthearted a competition as “Dancing with the Stars” is, the effort that goes into routines is no joke. The physical demands can be challenging for older celebrities, to the point that no contestant over 40 has won the Mirror Ball Trophy since Alfonso Ribeiro in season 19. So it takes a fighting spirit for acting veteran Martin Kove to compete well into his 70s, making him by far the oldest competitor in season 30. Do you think the judges were too hard on him for his paso doble during the season premiere? Watch it above. SEEJoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Xavier and Azah are annoyed with Big D — and with good reason

There was expectedly not a lot of action in the “Big Brother 23” house on Monday unless you count multiple people being fed up with Derek F. Honestly, thank God for that or this week would really be a snooze. Big D is still concerned about voting out Kyland on Thursday, which is not sitting well with Xavier, who cannot understand why Big D cannot do this one thing that would actually benefit his own game. He had a venting session with Azah, who was annoyed with Big D herself after he told her that he carried her in the game....
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ sneak peek video: Vaughn Mugol’s blind audition ignites 3-way fight among coaches [WATCH]

It’s. On. Registered nurse Vaughn Mugol from Belmont, Texas ignites a three-way fight among “The Voice” coaches when he takes on Ed Sheeran‘s “The A Team” for his blind audition (watch above). John Legend and Kelly Clarkson both push their buttons at the 20-second mark (and later argue about who did it first), while newbie coach Ariana Grande follows soon after. Blake Shelton, hand on his chin, listens intently but never ends up turning his chair around. Above, watch “The Voice” sneak peek video ahead of Monday’s Season 21 premiere on NBC. “I love the little break in your voice [and]...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Iseman
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Joe Moravsky
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 1 recap: New coach Ariana Grande kicks off blind auditions [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

A new era of “The Voice” began on Monday night with superstar Ariana Grande joining the Season 21 coaching panel of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. (Ariana has replaced Nick Jonas, who is taking a hiatus after coaching Seasons 18 and 20.) The blind auditions kicked off with several worthy artists, but did any of them stand out as potential winners? In terms of championship wins, Blake leads with eight, followed by Kelly with three and John with one. So how did the two-hour season premiere play out on September 20? SEEEverything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Below,...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Emmys 2021: Watch our live streaming post-show slugfest debating shocking winners and losers

As soon as the Emmys ceremony ends on CBS, the action is not over! Don’t miss our Gold Derby live post-show today at 11:00 p.m. ET; 8:00 p.m. PT immediately following the 2021 Primetime Emmys event hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Our one-hour program will offer six Gold Derby editors and contributors hosted by senior editor Matt Noble. We’ll be discussing and debating the shocking winners and losers, presenters, performers and everything that just happened. Click the video box above to watch. SEE2021 Primetime Emmy winners list in all 27 categories Here is the rundown of participants for our live event: 8:00 to...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Jenna Johnson: JoJo Siwa ‘was the Incredible Hulk’ for saving my fall on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson hit the “Dancing with the Stars” floor on Monday’s Season 30 premiere as the first same-sex couple in the show’s history, but Johnson would have hit the deck if it weren’t for Siwa. During their fast-paced quickstep to Jet‘s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” which closed the show, Johnson slipped and almost collapsed onto the floor before Siwa swiftly lifted her up and they continued their routine as if nothing happened. Johnson blames the near faux pas on, well, fashion. “Things I’ve learned today: When two girls dance together, make sure the skirts are shorter than...
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’: Grade Ariana Grande as a coach on season 21 [POLL]

Ariana Grande joined “The Voice” season 21 as a coach. The music superstar joins country crooner Blake Shelton,  “American Idol” alumni Kelly Clarkson, and EGOT champ John Legend in those revolving red chairs. How do you think that this Grammy winner did against the other three music superstars who are serving as mentors on this edition of the reality competition series. What grade do you give Ariana Grande as the newest “The Voice” coach? Grande replaces Nick Jonas who mentored Rachel Mac to a fourth-place finish last season. Shelton coached Cam Anthony to victory in season 20. Shelton has been with “The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Ninja Warrior#Reality Tv#Nbc
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won Week 11 Power of Veto competition on #BB23 and what does it mean for September 23 eviction?

We know you just can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the make-or-break Week 11 Power of Veto competition. So keep reading for all of the latest “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve been glued to the #BB23 live feeds all weekend and we know who claimed the game-changing POV. Shortly after the special two-hour episode ended on September 16, we saw Xavier Prather win his second HOH competition of the season. He had previously ruled the roost in Week 3 and engineered the ouster of Brent Champagne. This time around he was forced to choose...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Xavier has a master plan, but it depends on Big D following through

The week leading up to the final four eviction is always deathly long since there’s no Veto meeting, but there is a wee bit of drama on “Big Brother 23” now to make it slightly more interesting. Xavier wants to cut Kyland, but he can’t do itself and also doesn’t want to show too many of his cards. X won Veto on Saturday, giving him all the power this week, but as HOH, he can’t vote so he must decide who can vote and bring the third person to final three. Since he wants Ky out, his easiest path is to...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

How to watch the Emmys without a TV

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards are finally here. The 2021 Emmys take place on Sunday, September 19 live from Los Angeles with Cedric the Entertainer as host. According to the Emmy predictions at Gold Derby, fans of “The Crown” (Best Drama Series), “Ted Lasso” (Best Comedy Series), and “The Queen’s Gambit” (Best Limited Series) should expect to enjoy the 2021 Emmys when the ceremony airs on CBS broadcast television. But how can TV fans and awards aficionados watch the Emmys without a television? Read on to find out. How can I watch the Emmys without a TV? There are multiple ways to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

42% of Emmy viewers give Cedric the Entertainer an ‘A’ as host: He was ‘brilliant from start to finish’ [POLL RESULTS]

On Sunday night, Cedric the Entertainer was given the nearly impossible task of hosting a major awards show during a global pandemic. And viewers of the 2021 Emmys say he more than succeeded, with 42% of our poll respondents giving him a perfect “A” grade. This group voted that the stand-up comedian and actor of “The Neighborhood,” “The Soul Man” and “Barbershop” was “brilliant from start to finish” during the three-hour-plus broadcast on CBS. Here are the complete Emmy host poll results: A — Brilliant from start to finish! — 42% B — I rather liked him — 9% C — He was just...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disneyland
GoldDerby

Why ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 might be Cheryl Burke’s last

Cheryl Burke is gearing up for “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 — her 24th as a pro — but she may very well hang up her “Dancing” (and dancing) shoes after that. “You know as a dancer, especially as a woman, our career — it doesn’t last very long. The fact that I’m 37 and still sambaing out there and shimmying is pretty unheard of,” Burke said on Tuesday’s “Tamron Hall” when asked if this season will be her last (watch below). “I’m not in the competitive level anymore, but still, I also have to understand that I have arthritis...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Tom Bergeron had yet another incredible response to a fan asking why he left ‘Dancing with the Stars’

It’s been nearly two years since Tom Bergeron last hosted “Dancing with the Stars,” but that doesn’t mean every longtime fan has moved on like he has. The beloved host fields frequent comments and questions about his departure, especially now that we’re less than a week away from “Dancing’s” Season 30 premiere, and his quick-witted sense of humor remains intact. On Monday, a fan, replying to one of Bergeron’s tweets that had nothing to do with the ABC series, tweeted, “Tom why did you leave DWTS your replacement is horrible. I will not watch the show till you return. I’m sure...
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

Watch our editors’ sassy Emmys Post-Show: Cheers, jeers, who won, who got robbed — and why

Immediately after the Emmys Awards ceremony ended, more than a dozen of Gold Derby’s editors and top contributors participated in a lively Zoom chat to vent about the award winners, losers and what to think of the awardscast. And, hey, why have there been so many sweeps by a few TV shows in recent years? Is something wrong with the Television Academy’s new voting process?
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Why is ‘Big Brother 23’ not on tonight?

If you are planning on settling down on your couch to watch a new episode of “Big Brother 23” on Sunday, Sept. 19, well, think again. “Big Brother” is not airing in its usual slot because CBS is airing the Primetime Emmy Awards instead. This is not an unexpected twist since we’ve known for eons that CBS is carrying the Emmys this year and that was why “Big Brother” had scheduled a special episode for Friday, Sept. 17. Did you miss that one too? That was just the final four nominations episode that would’ve aired on Sunday, Sept. 19 if it...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
631
Followers
707
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy