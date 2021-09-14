WHAT??? Oh, no. Loved Norm

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A good laugh is always needed at a time of great loss and, unfortunately, the world recently lost one of the best in the business of laughter. Canadian actor and comedian Norm Macdonald passed away at the age of 61 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after a private nine-year battle with cancer, leaving behind an influential legacy of subversive, deadpan humor that made him a standout in some of the best comedy movies (or the best part of his movies, at least). Following the countless tributes that have poured out from fans and his celebrity peers online, we pay our respects with our favorite Norm Macdonald movies and TV shows with a tip of how fans can watch in his honor, starting with the legendary series that made him a legend.

