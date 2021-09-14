CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAT??? Oh, no. Loved Norm

Cover picture for the articleThe news just said he’d been fighting cancer for 9 years but kept it quiet. -- Hoakie82 09/14/2021 4:02PM. What killed Norm MacDonald? You guessed it. Frank Stallone. -- VTDante 09/14/2021 3:53PM. Oh man. Loved his appearances on the Dennis Miller HBO show ** -- BJ Slade 09/14/2021 3:06PM. I...

The US Sun

What type of cancer did Norm Macdonald have?

NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

What is Norm Macdonald’s ‘moth’ joke?

FAMED comedian Norm Macdonald tragically passed away on September 14, 2021. Macdonald, who was famously known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, was 61 at the time of his death. What is Norm Macdonald's 'moth' joke?. However, one of Macdonald's comic career highlights didn't come on SNL; instead,...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Characters Did Norm Macdonald Voice?

Yesterday marked a sad day in the world of comedy. After a long nine-year battle with cancer, famed actor, writer, and comedian Norm Macdonald passed away at the age of 61. The comedian was well-known in the comedy world, but many don’t know that he also played a big part in animated entertainment and is responsible for some of the most iconic characters in pop culture. What characters has Macdonald voiced? The answer may shock you.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Stars mourn Norm Macdonald: 'Every one of us loved Norm'

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Stars and comedians, such as Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman and David Letterman, paid tribute to Norm Macdonald on social media following his death. Macdonald died on Tuesday at the age of 61 following a private battle with cancer, his manager Marc Gurvitz confirmed. Macdonald was best...
CELEBRITIES
glensfallschronicle.com

Zander: Oh, no, on the death at 61 of comedian Norm Macdonald

Norm Macdonald’s famous “Moth Joke” — Google it — is one of the greatest jokes of all time. It’s also a great example of what made him special; off kilter and earnest, pushing the audience out of their comfort zone without losing their affection. The Canadian comedian and former “Saturday...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Norm Macdonald: What To Watch If You Liked The Beloved SNL Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A good laugh is always needed at a time of great loss and, unfortunately, the world recently lost one of the best in the business of laughter. Canadian actor and comedian Norm Macdonald passed away at the age of 61 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after a private nine-year battle with cancer, leaving behind an influential legacy of subversive, deadpan humor that made him a standout in some of the best comedy movies (or the best part of his movies, at least). Following the countless tributes that have poured out from fans and his celebrity peers online, we pay our respects with our favorite Norm Macdonald movies and TV shows with a tip of how fans can watch in his honor, starting with the legendary series that made him a legend.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

What Was Norm Macdonald’s Net Worth When He Passed?

You’ve probably heard the news by now, but if not, it is with a heavy heart that we report that famed comedian Norm Macdonald died yesterday, September 14th, 2021, at the age of 61. Younger fans may not remember Macdonald, but since the ’90s the comedian has played a part both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes of well-known shows like Roseanne. He’s perhaps best-known for his time on Saturday Night Live and in the iconic role of Death on Family Guy. Over the course of his career, Macdonald made a decent amount of money that will hopefully be enough to help his family in the years to come. But how much is that, exactly?
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
CELEBRITIES
