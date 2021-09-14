CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek 2 Suspects In Connection To Aggravated Assault On Detroit’s East Side

 6 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating two male suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on the city’s east side.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the Hayes and Houston Whittier area, there was a two-vehicle accident.

One of the drivers was aggressive, so the driver in the other vehicle drove away and went to their home located in the 11000 block of Courville Street.

Police say that moments after they arrived at the home, a driver in a burgundy vehicle, drove by and fired at least four shots at the home.

They say the vehicle could be an older model Buick, and that it had a dent by the headlight on the driver’s side.

No one was injured.

The Detroit Police are seeking help identifying and locating the suspects and the vehicle involved in this situation.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

