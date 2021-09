Didn't used to think that way at all. But now I'm an old fart, and college football, and in particular the ACC, needs rivalry games that matter. WVU playing Pitt and VT would be good for the ACC. To be honest, Maryland playing WVU, UVa and VT would be good for the ACC. I thought Louisville and VT would rekindle some old Metro hate, but now they are just blah on the excitement scale. Send them to the Big XII with Cincy and have WVU slip right into their spot.

