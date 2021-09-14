CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Arti Madhavan Named Specialist-in-chief of Family Medicine at the Detroit Medical Center

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Arti Madhavan has been appointed to the position of specialist-in-chief of family medicine at the Detroit Medical Center, the Detroit-based health care system announced. In her new role, Madhavan will provide medical direction and leadership for the Department of Family Medicine, playing a role in continuing departmental growth. She is a board-certified family medicine physician and has been practicing since 2000. She has been an attending physician at DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital since 2005.

