Santa Clarita, CA

The Benefits Of Bilingualism With “Eye On The Valley”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent episode of “Eye On the Valley” on KHTS, host Matt Watson discussed with a guest about the benefits of learning multiple languages as a young student. Both avid supporters of the benefits of kids learning more than one language, Watson and guest Farnaz Kaufman, SCVi’s Director of Global Initiatives highly recommend the dual language immersion program at SCVi, at the iLEAD founding public charter school.

