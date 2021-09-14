CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Jim Breuer Says No To Michigan Show Because Of COVID Rules

By Tommy Carroll
Comedian Jim Breuer says he will not perform in a couple weeks at the Royal Oak Music Theater because the audience has to show proof of being vaccinated. Some event promoters are allowing artists to decide on the protocols for COVID-19 for their shows, while some venues have requirements of their own they have put in place.

SNL Alum Jim Breuer Cancels Standup Shows at Venues Requiring Covid Vaccinations, Calls the Policy ‘Segregation’

Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer announced that he has canceled his standup shows at venues requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination. “Due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccination — to prove you’re vaccinated, to prove you’ve had a shot — I’m absolutely not doing those shows,” Breuer said in a recent 22 minute Facebook Live, adding, “What these establishments are doing are wrong. What this dictatorship is doing is wrong.”
Jim Breuer Not Performing in MI Due To COVID Vaccine Mandate

Jim Breuer will no longer be performing at a Michigan venue because of vaccine mandates. On Friday, comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' alumni Jim Breuer, announced the cancellation of two shows that he had previously booked. One of those shows was at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal. The reason he decided to cancel the shows was that the venue, which is run by AEG Live, is requiring all guests have proof of vaccination to attend the show.
Is a Comedy Show Worth Dying for? Patton Oswalt and Jim Breuer Have Different Answers

As the delta variant continues to spread, the world is assessing how live events—from comedy to music to theater—can resume safely. The answer has largely been rules that performers and audiences must show proof of vaccination, requirements that are being implemented everywhere from Broadway stages to Monday’s Met gala. But these mandates get trickier to implement in comedy clubs and concerts, where entertainers can be at odds with the venues they’re slated to perform in.
Why Bruce Springsteen Wrote a Song Specifically for Michigan

The Boss debuted a song in Kalamazoo at Miller Auditorium on his 1996 tour. He only played it twice at his Michigan concerts and has never recorded this rarity. "Hello, [insert city name here]! Are you ready to rock?" It's the cheapest and yet, most effective way for a rock star to get the crowd riled up at a concert. That's not exactly what Bruce Springsteen was going for when he wrote "Highway Patrolman." The bleak, raw song, from the 1982 album Nebraska, is a first-person account of the story of Joe Roberts. His brother Franky went to Vietnam while Joe got married and stayed home on the farm. Since this is a Springsteen song, it doesn't go so well. Joe loses the farm and becomes a highway patrolman. After Franky nearly kills someone in a bar fight at "a roadhouse out on the Michigan line," Officer Roberts has to do his duty and pursues Franky (in a Buick with Ohio plates) across several Michigan counties until they are nearly at the Canadian border. Blood prevails over the badge as Joe Roberts quits the chase and lets his brother go free. "I pulled over the side of the highway and watched his taillights disappear."
Add Jim Breuer to the list of lunatics

Yep. He shouldn't be allowed to have an opinion that differs from yours. -- vt90 09/16/2021 09:44AM. Probably not Dave, but I do respect the opinions of others and their right -- vt90 09/16/2021 10:20AM. I don't always agree for sure but I do respect their opinions and agree to...
3 Of The Biggest Broadway Shows Reopen With COVID Rules

NEW YORK — A digital marquee in Times Square says it all: "The Wait Is Over." Eighteen months after the global pandemic shuttered live theater in March 2020, Broadway takes a big step forward Tuesday when three powerhouse shows — "The Lion King," "Hamilton" and "Wicked" — rev their engines again with new safety protocols.
