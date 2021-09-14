WINNING FOR WEIDNER: Teutopolis, Effingham play in honor of senior battling cancer

Two towns separated by three miles met on the volleyball court Monday night but played for someone and something far more important.

Elizabeth Weidner — a senior at Teutopolis — was the main focus in the match. Weidner has been battling Stage IV Neuroblastoma since she turned 12 in 2016.

Organized by the Lady Shoes’ senior volleyball players, both teams honored Weidner by donning purple and gold shirts, raising money through a silent auction, and giving away a pair of purple and pink cornhole boards, representing both of Weidner’s favorite colors.

“They organized the t-shirts for both teams. They got them all organized, they ordered them, they got them in, they collected the money, they collected everything for the silent auction,” Teutopolis head coach Tim Mills said. “Each group, freshmen, sophomore, junior, senior, put together a basket.

“The only thing I did was my wife wanted to do the cornhole boards, and I helped her put those together. My brother-in-law built them, my sister got the skins, and my wife and I put them together. That’s about all I had to do tonight, besides stand on the sideline and yell.”

Additionally, Monday also marked the first home match at J.H. Griffin Gym.

Behind an excited and boisterous crowd, the Lady Shoes defeated the Flaming Hearts 25-23, 25-22, but for senior Tia Probst, she knew that her friend and classmate would have been more proud of how the night itself unfolded off the court.

“She means a lot to me. We’ve been friends since the beginning,” said Probst of Weidner. “This game brought our whole community together on both sides. The game was very good, but that doesn’t even matter. Her battle with cancer and our support as a community show our togetherness.

“We put a lot of effort into this game, but that doesn’t even matter. She fights the world’s biggest battle right now. So, all the effort and hard work were needed, and we did it.”

Probst isn’t the only one who knows Weidner on a personal level, though.

Seniors Macy Swingler and Lilly Jansen were also overwhelmed with the support, and both had strong comments about Weidner after the match.

Swingler said, “She means a lot. We’ve grown up with her and seen her struggle through this since the sixth grade. It’s been sad, and it affects all of us individually; this is something we wanted to do for her to show our support for her.”

Jansen added, “I’ve been friends with her since I was a little kid. She’s my neighbor, so I grew up with her. She means a lot, and she is a part of our grade. She’s one of our classmates, so we take it personally.”

As for the Flaming Hearts, senior Kennedy Sowell said that she danced with Wiedner for many years when they were younger.

Sowell added that both of their parents still keep in contact to this day and that she was happy with how the night turned out.

“I liked that we were supporting her for a good cause. She’s such a strong kid, and she’s doing amazing things and inspiring a lot of people,” Sowell said.

Overall, Effingham and Teutopolis raised $1,600 for Weidner’s fight against cancer.